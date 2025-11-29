National Guard shooting suspect to face murder charges; Trump to freeze 'Third World' migration

Members of the National Guard walk near the site where two National Guard members were shot, near the White House, in Washington, D.C., U.S., November 28, 2025. REUTERS/Nathan Howard

By Jasper Ward, Bhargav Acharya and Ted Hesson

The Afghan man accused of shooting two National Guard members will face first-degree murder charges for an attack that prompted President Donald Trump to declare he would freeze migration from "Third World Countries" to the U.S.

U.S. Attorney for Washington, D.C., Jeanine Pirro, said on Friday that there will be other charges as well against 29-year-old Rahmanullah Lakanwal, who she said ambushed the National Guardsmen from West Virginia near the White House on Wednesday.

In a Thanksgiving call with U.S. military service members on Thursday Trump called the shootings a "terrorist attack" and officials have said they were conducting a terrorism probe into Wednesday's shooting.

"What happened at that crime is unmistakable. It is a premeditated murder," Pirro told Fox News' "Fox and Friends" program. "We are upgrading the initial charges of assault to murder in the first degree," she said.

Sarah Beckstrom, 20, died of her wounds on Thursday. Pirro told Fox that Beckstrom's fellow Guardsman Andrew Wolfe, 24, was in critical condition.

On his Truth Social platform late Thursday, Trump escalated his rhetoric on immigration. Since taking office this year he has stepped up arrests of immigrants in the U.S. illegally, cracked down on unlawful border crossings and stripped legal status from hundreds of thousands of people.

"I will permanently pause migration from all Third World Countries to allow the U.S. system to fully recover, terminate all of the millions of Biden illegal admissions, including those signed by Sleepy Joe Biden’s autopen, and remove anyone who is not a net asset to the United States," Trump said on Truth Social, referring to his predecessor.

After taking office in 2021, Biden reversed many of Trump's restrictive immigration policies from his first term, saying they blocked people in need of humanitarian protection and were unfairly discriminatory.

Trump did not name any countries. Asked about "Third World" countries, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security on Friday referred Reuters to 19 countries listed in a June travel ban.

Earlier, Homeland Security officials had said Trump ordered a widespread review of asylum cases approved under the Biden administration and green cards issued to citizens of the 19 countries, which include Afghanistan.

SHOOTING PROMPTS SWEEPING MIGRATION REVIEWS

Lakanwal entered the U.S. in 2021 through Operation Allies Welcome, a Biden-era immigration program to resettle thousands of Afghans who helped the U.S. during the war and feared reprisal from Taliban forces who seized control after the U.S. withdrawal.

More than 70,000 Afghans have been resettled in the U.S. under the program. Officials said Lakanwal was part of a CIA-backed unit in Afghanistan before coming to the U.S. He was granted asylum this year under Trump, according to a U.S. government file on him seen by Reuters.

Investigators said Lakanwal drove across the country from his home in the state of Washington and shot the two Guardsmen with a powerful revolver, a .357 Magnum, before being wounded in an exchange of gunfire with other troops.

The shootings may give Trump an opening to argue that even legal pathways like asylum pose security risks for Americans.

Less than 24 hours after the shooting, Trump officials began ordering widespread reviews of immigration policies.

Lakanwal lived in Washington state with his wife and five children, according to investigators. Asked whether he was planning to deport the suspect's wife and five children who live in Washington state, Trump has said, "We're looking at the whole situation with family."

INTERNATIONAL GROUPS DEFEND ASYLUM SEEKER RIGHTS

U.N. agencies appealed to Washington to continue allowing asylum seekers access to the country and to be given due process.

"We expect all countries, including the United States, to honour their commitments under the 1953 Refugee Convention," Farhan Haq, the deputy spokesperson for the U.N. secretary general, told Reuters.

U.N. human rights office spokesperson Jeremy Laurence told a Geneva press briefing: "They are entitled to protection under international law, and that should be given due process."

Jasmin Lilian Diab, director of the Institute for Migration at the Lebanese American University, said freezing Afghan applications or reconsidering thousands of approved asylum claims would disrupt families and local communities and erode the integrity of the migration system.

"While the recent incident is tragic, using an isolated incident to justify mass restrictions is inconsistent with evidence showing no link between refugee arrivals and increased crime," Diab told Reuters.

