NATO chief avoids talk of Ukraine's membership

NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte on Tuesday sidestepped questions about Ukraine’s possible membership of the military alliance, saying that the priority now must be to strengthen the country’s hand in any future peace talks with Russia by sending it more weapons.
Rutte’s remarks, ahead of a meeting of NATO foreign ministers, came days after President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that extending alliance membership to territory now under Kyiv’s control could end “the hot stage" of the almost 3-year war in Ukraine, where Russian forces are pressing deeper into their western neighbor.
“The front is not moving eastwards. It is slowly moving westwards,” Rutte said. “So we have to make sure that Ukraine gets into a position of strength, and then it should be for the Ukrainian government to decide on the next steps, in terms of opening peace talks and how to conduct them.”
At their summit in Washington in July, leaders of the 32 NATO member countries insisted that Ukraine is on an “irreversible” path to membership. But some, led by the United States, have balked at moving forward while the war rages and before the country’s borders are clearly demarcated.
NATO was founded on the principle that an attack on any ally should be considered an attack on them all, and the alliance has consistently tried to avoid being dragged into a wider war with nuclear-armed Russia.
Zelenskyy argued that once open conflict ends, any proposal to join NATO could be extended to all parts of the country that fall under internationally recognized borders.
Pressed on this by reporters, Rutte said: “I would argue, let’s not have all these discussions step by step on what a peace process might look like.”
The first step, he said, must be to “make sure that Ukraine has what it needs to get to a position of strength when those peace talks start.”
Ukrainian officials made it clear Tuesday they won’t countenance any half measures or stopgap solutions on NATO membership.
The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry issued a strongly worded statement saying Ukraine “will not settle for any alternatives, surrogates or substitutes for Ukraine’s full membership in NATO,” citing its “bitter experience of the Budapest Memorandum.”
Under the international agreement signed in the Hungarian capital 30 years ago, Ukraine agreed to give up its Soviet-era atomic weapons, which amounted to the world’s third-largest nuclear arsenal, in return for security guarantees from Russia, the United States and the United Kingdom.
The Foreign Ministry statement called the Budapest agreement a “monument to short-sightedness in making strategic security decisions.”
“We are convinced that the only real guarantee of security for Ukraine, as well as a deterrent for further Russian aggression against Ukraine and other states, is Ukraine’s full membership in NATO,” it said.
Reflecting on his recent meeting with U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, Rutte said he had underlined that China, North Korea and Iran were weighing in on Russia's side, putting the United States and the Asia-Pacific region at risk.
Reflecting on his recent meeting with U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, Rutte said he had underlined that China, North Korea and Iran were weighing in on Russia's side, putting the United States and the Asia-Pacific region at risk.

"Whenever we get to a deal on Ukraine it has to be a good deal, because what we can never have is high-fiving Kim Jong Un and Xi Jinping and whoever else," Rutte said, saying this would only encourage the leaders of North Korea and China to endorse the use of force elsewhere.
JJE
Because he knows it will never ever happen.
Nor should it.
Underworld
JJE
If Ukraine had joined NATO earlier, they could have avoided invasion from Russia.
JJE
Yes, but they didn't. Because they couldn't meet the requirements even if they tried, nor would Moscow allow a flagrant affront to national security to happen.
On top of that, the 2014 civil war was millions of people in the south-east, who protested the coup and nasty policies that followed, so to blame it in Russia is a bit rich: bit like a foreign car thief blaming an innocent local bystander for intervening.
Incorrect. Plus, article 5 will lead to nuclear war in this scenario.
This is only half of the story: Budapest Memorandum was violated by relentless NATO expansion towards the Russian Federation. Can't trash a memorandum by abusing the agreed security architecture and expect it to fly. The other part of the story is the 2014 coup all but invalidated the memorandum, as it's important to observe any theoretical agreement was with a decent, elected, neutral, legitimate, constitutional government (I.E. from 91 to early 2014).
Really dishonest not to include this accurate context.
Relevant to observe the USSR weapons on Ukraine soil were never actually under Kiev's launch control (key, codes to arm them were under Moscow's responsible supervision).
Also, Budapest was about non-proliferation, as Ukraine had a reputation for black market arms dealing (they controversially and illegally supplied cruise missiles to a certain country about 20 years back, in contravention of sanctions).
TaiwanIsNotChina
We have to hear what the stable genius coming in on January 20th has planned before anything can be decided about NATO.
Underworld
JJE
Membership of NATO has never been a threat to Russia’s national security. Note how much of Finland’s border is shared with Russia and not a peep on “national security”.