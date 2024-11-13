NATO must do more than just keep Ukraine in fight, says Rutte

NATO chief Mark Rutte on Tuesday called on Western countries to ramp up support for Ukraine in its fight against Russia's invasion, saying Kyiv required more than just being kept "in the fight".
"We must do more than just keep Ukraine in the fight," Rutte told reporters ahead of talks in Paris with French leader Emmanuel Macron.
"We need to raise the cost for (Russian President Vladimir) Putin and his enabling and authoritarian friends by providing Ukraine with the support it needs to change the trajectory of the conflict.
"We will discuss the importance of keeping up support as Ukrainians prepare to face what could be their harshest winter since 2022... We must recommit to staying the course, for the long haul."
Rutte did not explicitly refer to the election Donald Trump's election as U.S. president, who some fear will move to scale down American support for Ukraine.
But he added: "We must stand together -- Europe, North America and our global partners... We have to keep our trans-atlantic alliance strong."
Rutte, meanwhile, expressed concern at the support Iran, North Korea and China were giving Russia in its war against Ukraine.
"After delivering ammunition and ballistic missiles, North Korea has now sent troops to fight and die alongside Russia in its illegal war," Rutte said.
Iran designed and supplied drones that attack Ukraine while "China backs Russia's economy, enables its defense ministry and amplifies its narrative on the world stage," he said.
"Russia, working together with North Korea, Iran and China, is not only threatening Europe, it threatens peace and security. Yes, here in Europe, but also in the Indo-Pacific and North America."© 2024 AFP
falseflagsteve
It’s over already. There needs to be an end to this war, Ukraine is unable to win or take back any territory.
Only way to win would bring in Western allies which they know could well lead to WW III.
TaiwanIsNotChina
They need to inflict massive pain on russia, this is true. Perhaps long range drones are in order.
sakurasuki
NATO stands for No Action Talk Only, so it just does nothing like always.
TaiwanIsNotChina
So NATO is not an aggressive body. Glad we agree on this.
JJE
This guy is a broken record, playing the same old tired tune that the previous incumbent rattled off. NATO couldn't knock the head off a beer. Western Europe has literally emptied their inventories and is in recession.
Germany is down to a few tanks and a paper tiger. UK is down to a dozen or so medium artillery guns. No one really has much to give. Poland won't give up their new toys for obvious reasons, nor will anyone else. Spain is cleaning up floods and their restive population could have regions breakaway at the rate their elites have mistreated people. The Baltic states are all bark and no bite. France has systemic problems and Macron shares political malaise with Scholz.
US needs to seriously decide what is needed for the Pacific and Israel - with the wider middle east - having priority over Ukraine. Austin announced he is prioritizing actual paying customers who have previously ordered for the delivery of ATACMs missiles (and other systems).
But the elephant in the room is everyone knows the EU cannot fund the Ukraine proxy war without the US - and this is but a futile attempt to Trump-proof their conflict.
Underworld
JJE
So if the US withdraws support, how is it a proxy war?
WoodyLee
Shut this meat grinder down, no one cares anymore. Ukraine has the option of negotiating a peace deal with Putin backed by NATO guarantees, unlike the war in Palestine where Bibi is refusing to negotiate or stop the killings on Both Sides.
Underworld
In the meantime, Putin is dissing Trump by saying that he didn’t talk to him and putting nude pics of Melania on state television.
TaiwanIsNotChina
They do have the advantage that they don't send their troops to war with expired rations, however.
We don't know that is the eventual directive from Truth Social. If so, Trump will have to sell the loss of face when the war continues for another few years.