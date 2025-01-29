 Japan Today
Denmarks Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen meets with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte in Brussels
Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen meets with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte in Brussels, Belgium, January 28, 2025. Ritzau Scanpix/via REUTERS Image: Reuters/Mads Claus Rasmussen
world

NATO and Denmark agree allies must bolster defenses in Arctic, source says

BRUSSELS

NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte and Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen agreed at a meeting on Tuesday that allies need to focus on strengthening defenses in the Arctic, a source familiar with the talks told Reuters.

"They agreed that in this effort all allies have a role to play," the source said after the meeting.

Their talks come amid widespread concern over U.S. President Donald Trump repeatedly expressing his interest since his re-election in November in making Greenland, an autonomous territory of Denmark, a part of the U.S.

"We discussed how we’re working together to enhance security in the Baltic Sea, support Ukraine, and invest more in defense, including in the High North," Rutte said on the social media platform X following the meeting.

Trump has said Greenland is vital to U.S. security and Denmark must give up control of the strategically important Arctic island, and he has not ruled out using military or economic power to achieve his goal.

Trump has also been at loggerheads with NATO and the U.S. European allies over defense spending and said that under his presidency, the U.S. will fundamentally rethink "NATO's purpose and NATO's mission."

For its part, Denmark said on Monday it would spend 14.6 billion Danish crowns ($2.0 billion) boosting its military presence in the Arctic.

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen met with French President Emmanuel Macron and said political leaders in Europe and beyond had given full backing to the principle of maintaining respect for international borders.

Against Trump I presume.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Denmark had better hand it over or else Trump will get very angry.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

