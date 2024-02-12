Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump speaks at a Get Out The Vote rally at Coastal Carolina University in Conway, S.C., Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
world

NATO leader says Trump puts allies at risk by saying Russia can 'do whatever the hell they want’

19 Comments
By VANESSA GERA and LORNE COOK
WARSAW, Poland

The head of the NATO military alliance warned Sunday that Donald Trump was putting the safety of U.S. troops and their allies at risk after the Republican presidential front-runner said Russia should be able to do "whatever the hell they want" to NATO members who don't meet their defense spending targets.

“Any suggestion that allies will not defend each other undermines all of our security, including that of the U.S., and puts American and European soldiers at increased risk,” NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said in a statement.

Speaking Saturday at a rally in Conway, South Carolina, Trump recalled how as president he told an unidentified NATO member that he would “encourage” Russia to do as it wishes in cases of NATO allies who are “delinquent.”

“‘You didn’t pay? You’re delinquent?’” Trump recounted saying. “‘No I would not protect you. In fact, I would encourage them to do whatever the hell they want. You gotta pay. You gotta pay your bills.’”

Trump’s remarks caused deep concern in Poland, which was under Russian control in past centuries, and where anxieties are high over the war Russia is waging just across the Polish border in Ukraine.

“We have a hot war at our border," Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said Sunday, voicing concerns about whether the United States will show “full solidarity with other NATO countries in this confrontation that promises to last for a long time with Russia.”

“We must realize that the EU cannot be an economic and civilizational giant and a dwarf when it comes to defense, because the world has changed,” he argued in a town hall speech marking the start of his party’s campaign for local elections this spring.

In 2014, NATO allies pledged to move toward spending 2% of GDP on defense by 2024. According to NATO estimates in early 2023, 10 of its 30 member states at the time were close to or above the 2% mark, while 13 were spending 1.5% or less.

No country is in debt to any other, or to NATO.

Stoltenberg said he expects that, “regardless of who wins the presidential election, the U.S. will remain a strong and committed NATO ally.”

The German government did not officially comment on Trump’s remarks, but its foreign office pointed out NATO's solidarity principle in a statement on X, formerly Twitter.

“‘One for all and all for one.’ This NATO creed keeps more than 950 million people safe," it said.

Trump's comments were of particular concern to NATO's front-line countries, like Poland and the Baltic states of Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia, which were either under the control of Moscow or fully incorporated into the Soviet Union during the Cold War. Fears there run especially high given Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Polish President Andrzej Duda, who is allied with the right-wing opposition, and who was seen as friendly to Trump during his presidency, tweeted that the Polish-U.S. alliance must be strong “regardless of who is currently in power in Poland and the USA.”

He warned: “Offending half of the American political scene serves neither our economic interests nor Poland’s security.”

In an editorial Sunday, German daily Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung also called for European nations to spend more on defense.

It said that if Trump wins the presidency again, statements like the one he made on Saturday night "will increase the risk of Putin expanding his war. Europeans can only do one thing to counter this: finally invest in their military security in line with the seriousness of the situation.”

Trump’s tenure, which was marked by his open admiration for Russian President Vladimir Putin, became a near-existential challenge for NATO, an organization largely controlled by the United States. The prospect that Trump might return to power remains a deep concern among allies.

Stoltenberg was praised for his diplomatic skills in keeping NATO together during the Trump years, but the former Norwegian prime minister is stepping down. His successor is likely to be announced by the time allied leaders meet in Washington for NATO’s 75th anniversary summit in July.

Under NATO’s mutual defense clause, Article 5 of its founding treaty, all allies commit to help any member who comes under attack. The article has only ever been activated once – by the U.S. in the wake of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks.

NATO has undertaken its biggest military buildup since the Cold War since Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022.

© Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

Trump unhinged!

Who are the ones still following / supporting him?

If you are not willing to support NATO members in case of an Article 5, then you are standing with the aggressor! If you are encouraging a (hostile) nation to attack other nations, then you are a traitor! It's about time people understand that Trump is PUTAin's lap-dog! A draft-avoiding, bone-spurs, military-insulting, raping, divider-in-chief, orange con man!

7 ( +8 / -1 )

Surrender Donald only knows appeasement.

5 ( +6 / -1 )

This should come as no shock. I wouldn’t surprised to find Trump’s greedy eyes on Mexico (or even Canada?) if, God forbid, he ever gets back into power. It’s gut-wrenching to think that so many Americans are so insulated that the ramifications of these words of his about Russia won’t even reach their ears, and that it would have no effect on them even if they did.

6 ( +6 / -0 )

Citizen Trump...the most dangerous existential threat to humanity and the world. Of course, he sides with Putin.

4 ( +5 / -1 )

The head of the NATO military alliance warned Sunday that Donald Trump was putting the safety of U.S. troops and their allies at risk after the Republican presidential front-runner said Russia should be able to do "whatever the hell they want" to NATO members who don't meet their defense spending targets.

Biden makes some comments that may show a tenuous grasp of current reality.

Trump: Hold my Adderall. The only one who endangers the future of the Western Alliance is ME.

4 ( +4 / -0 )

A stupid, irresponsible, and dangerous comment.

And his supporters applaud.

4 ( +4 / -0 )

The head of the NATO military alliance warned Sunday that Donald Trump was putting the safety of U.S. troops 

If US troops go back home where they belong they will be perfectly safe.

-9 ( +0 / -9 )

Your periodic reminder that Trump and his supporters don't have the firmest grasp on the same reality the rest of us share. On oldie but a goodie, still relevant, and topical as it is SB Sunday.

https://twitter.com/AginsMichael/status/1756455891866722589

5 ( +5 / -0 )

ThubanToday 06:48 am JST

If US troops go back home where they belong they will be perfectly safe.

The same applies to Putin's conscripts.

7 ( +7 / -0 )

Welp, we can forget all about Biden misspeaking about the president of Mexico now.

It’s irrelevant now that the orange blob himself has come out and confirmed what he has been rumored to have said in private:

He will look for and find any excuse not to uphold our treaty alliances. If it’s not pay, it will be something else.

His (gag) “administration” wouldn’t be reliable. It would make war in Europe (and Asia) more, much more likely because the United States would be seen as unreliable.

He is an idiot and he doesn’t understand the symbiotic benefits of alliances anymore than he understands the symbiotic benefits of trade.

I do not stipulate that Biden is senile.

But if he were, we’d be better off with his 50 years of experience and a cadre of competent advisers to support him than we would with a narcissistic sociopath who’s own by Putin and also is an incompetent moron to boot.

(Oh, and thanks for stealing the news cycle, Don. You are team sanity’s best friend every time you open your mouth.)

4 ( +4 / -0 )

Trump cracks me up !

America first

The sheet show has started and he's not even in the white house

God help us

0 ( +2 / -2 )

An idiot.

4 ( +4 / -0 )

If US troops go back home where they belong they will be perfectly safe.

Yes and no.

There's not guarantees for military troops wherever they may be.

Can you imagine how trump will attempt to root out all the illegal immigrants and gangs from USA etc

1 ( +1 / -0 )

There's not guarantees for military troops wherever they may be.

Nor for any of us, for that matter. We all die in the end. Go Niners!

1 ( +1 / -0 )

So what’s Trump up to here?

Trolling the libs? Playing 3D chess? Tough love?

What a stupid comment.

4 ( +4 / -0 )

Can you imagine how trump will attempt to root out all the illegal immigrants and gangs from USA etc

No.

He said he’d do that last time.

4 ( +4 / -0 )

Trump is such a stable genius.

Since everything is transactional what is the price for Taiwan?

3 ( +3 / -0 )

Maybe it’s just locker room talk.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

The problem with American is it about self preservation,the US do not fear Russia,but lots of EU countries are run by people,just like Trump ,who do not believe in liberty,equality and justice for all

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

The world will truly rejoice when disgusting old Mr. Trump is dead and gone.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

