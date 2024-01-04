Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Russia Ukraine War
Volunteers and residents clear debris of an apartment building destroyed after Russian attack in Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2024. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)
world

NATO to help buy 1,000 Patriot missiles to defend allies as Russia ramps up air assault on Ukraine

0 Comments
BRUSSELS

NATO announced Wednesday that it would help buy up to 1,000 Patriot missiles so that allies can better protect their territory as Russia ramps up its air assault on Ukraine.

NATO’s Support and Procurement Agency said it will support a group of nations, including Germany, the Netherlands, Romania and Spain, in buying the Patriots, which are used to defend against cruise and ballistic missiles as well as enemy aircraft.

According to industry sources, the contract could be worth around $5.5 billion.

The purchase could help allies free up more of their own defense systems for Ukraine. The agency said that “other user nations are expected to benefit from the conditions of the contract,” without elaborating.

“Russian missile and drone attacks on Ukrainian civilians, cities and towns show how important modern air defenses are,” NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said in a statement. “Scaling up ammunition production is key for Ukraine’s security and for ours.”

As an organization, NATO provides only non-lethal support to Ukraine, but its members send weapons and ammunition individually or in groups.

Russia's latest round of attacks began Friday with its largest single assault on Ukraine of the conflict, which has bogged down into a grinding winter war of attrition along the 1,000-kilometer (620-mile) front line. More than 40 civilians have been killed since the weekend.

Ukraine’s two largest cities came under attack early Tuesday from Russian missiles that killed five people and injured as many as 130, officials said, as the war approaches its two-year mark.

© Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lifestyle

Tokyo’s New Openings in 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Best Shrines For Hatsumode in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Kyo-Train Garaku

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

‘Tax’ is 2023’s Kanji of The Year

GaijinPot Blog

Letters from Japan: Goodbye 2023

Savvy Tokyo

events

Savvy Tokyo’s Most Loved ‘Life In Japan’ Articles of 2023

Savvy Tokyo

tokyo

Shiofune Kannon-ji Temple

GaijinPot Travel

Year of the Dragon: Where To Find Dragons in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Winter

Warm Destinations to Visit During Winter in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Zuiryu-ji Temple

GaijinPot Travel

Winter

10 Essential Items for Staying Warm during Winter in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Traditional Games to Celebrate the New Year in Japan

Savvy Tokyo