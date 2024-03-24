Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Nigeria School Kidnapping
FILE - Parents wait for news about the kidnapped LEA Primary and Secondary School Kuriga students in Kuriga, Kaduna, Nigeria, on March 9, 2024. Nearly 300 schoolchildren abducted from their school in northwest Nigeria’s Kaduna state have been released, the state governor said Sunday, March 24, more than two weeks after the children were seized from their school. (AP Photo/Sunday Alamba, File)
world

Nearly 300 abducted schoolchildren in northwest Nigeria freed after over two weeks in captivity

0 Comments
By CHINEDU ASADU
ABUJA, Nigeria

Nearly 300 kidnapped Nigerian schoolchildren were released Sunday, local officials said Sunday, more than two weeks after the children were seized from their school in the northwestern state of Kaduna.

Kaduna state Gov. Uba Sani did not give details of the release of the 287 students, who abducted from their school in the remote town of Kuriga on March 7. In a statement, he thanked Nigerian President Bola Tinubu “particularly ensuring that the abducted Kuriga school children are released unharmed.”

Tinubu had vowed to rescue the children “without paying a dime” as ransom.

Abductions of students from schools in northern Nigeria are common and have been a major source of concern since 2014, when Islamic extremists kidnapped over 200 schoolgirls in Borno state’s Chibok village. In recent years, abductions have been concentrated in the country's northwestern and central regions, where dozens of armed groups often target villagers and travelers for ransom.

© Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

Embrace tradition, experience Authentic Tokyo, only at Restaurant & Bar Suigian

Don't miss this unique opportunity to simultaneously dine and watch traditional performances in the heart of Tokyo, only available at Restaurant & Bar Suigian.

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 11

GaijinPot Blog

Events

GaijinPot Sakura Contest 2024

GaijinPot Blog

The ‘Who,’ ‘What,’ ‘Where’ and ‘How Much’ of Teaching Jobs in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Tenkaiho

GaijinPot Travel

Travel

The 10 Best Things To Do in Hiroshima

GaijinPot Blog

JR Nishi Oyama Station

GaijinPot Travel

Travel

Top 10 Nighttime Sakura Spots in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Tokyo Cherry Blossom Viewing: The Most Beautiful Spots for 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Shikaumi Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

Japanese Facial Sheet Masks Explained

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

LGBTQ+ Events in Tokyo for 2024

Savvy Tokyo

The Legacy of Akira Toriyama: Dragon Ball and Beyond

GaijinPot Blog