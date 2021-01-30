Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

Nearly 7,000 Mexicans reported as disappeared in 2020

0 Comments
MEXICO CITY

Nearly 7,000 Mexicans were formally reported as disappeared in 2020, though that was a 22% decrease from a year earlier, the country’s top human rights official said Friday.

Assistant Secretary for Human Rights Alejandro Encinas said the number of clandestine graves found dropped by third last year and the number of bodies recovered in those graves — 1,086 — fell by 18%.

More than half of those recovered bodies came in the states of Jalisco and Guanajuato, where the Jalisco New Generation cartel has been involved in violent territorial disputes. One municipality, El Salto, Jalisco, was the source of 189 bodies last year.

Identifying and returning those bodies to their families continues to be a struggle. Of the 2,395 bodies recovered since the current administration took power in December 2018, 39% have been identified and nearly 22% returned to relatives.

Mexico officially has recorded more than 80,000 reported disappearances since 2006.

“Independently of the limitations that the pandemic has put on us, we have made the search for people an essential task that with limitations, following health norms, continues the length and breadth of the country as a priority signaled by the president,” Encinas said.

© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

The Coronavirus and English Teacher Recruiting in Japan for 2021: Your Questions Answered

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For January 25-31

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Sticking To Your Goals With A Vision Board

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #115: Standardized University Entrance Exam Kanji Trap

GaijinPot Blog

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 3

GaijinPot Blog

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 4

GaijinPot Blog

Nagano

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

How To Cope With The Shock Of Being An Outsider In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Shrines & Temples

Zenko-ji Temple

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Recycling Clothes in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Food & Drink

Manage Your Weight and Promote Health with Oolong Tea

Savvy Tokyo

Fashion

Shoe Shopping in Japan: The Size Conundrum

Savvy Tokyo