Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

21 killed in crash of Nepal bus on college botany field trip

0 Comments
KATHMANDU, Nepal

A bus carrying college students and their instructors back from a botany field trip drove off a highway in a mountainous area on Friday, leaving 21 dead and 15 injured, police said.

The bus plunged down a mountainous slope and rolled about 500 meters (1,640 feet), police said.

The Nepalese students and instructors from Krishna Sen Ichhuk Polytechnic Institute had been visiting a farm in a nearby district.

Rescue operations were difficult at the crash site near Ramri village, about 400 kilometers (250 miles) west of the capital Kathmandu, because the crash happened in a remote area and the wreckage was scattered.

The injured were taken to hospitals for treatment.

Vehicle crashes in in mountainous Nepal are generally blamed on poorly maintained vehicles and roads.

The accident happened a week after truck veered off a mountain road in Nepal, killing 16 people.

© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

Japan Real Estate Investment and Home Buying Seminars

Is 2019 The Year to Buy or Sell Your Property? See All January Seminar Dates & Register Here!

Real Estate Japan Inc

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Adventures

A Mother And Daughter’s Special Day Out With The Hayama Excursion Ticket

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

8 Awesome Anime Christmas Gift Ideas

GaijinPot Blog

Learn

Tweet of the Week

GaijinPot Blog

Live

Divorce with Kids in Japan: Her Mother Kidnapped Her

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink!

Salone Vendredi

Lifestyle

Ladies & The Law: The Murder That Resulted in Japan’s Anti-Stalking Act

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Offer

Get a free drink while you’re in Osaka!

GARB weeks

Culture

Idol Managers Poll Twitter to Ask if Secretly Married Member Should be Fired

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Celebrating The Last Heisei New Year In Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink while you’re in Kyoto

Kikusui

Offer

Get a free drink with world-famous chicken rice!

Wee Nam Kee Hainanese Chicken Rice