Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Israel, whose prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu is seen, has tried to avoid direct involvement in the conflict but acknowledges performing dozens of air strikes in Syria to stop what it says are deliveries of advanced weaponry to its enemy Hezbollah Photo: AFP/File
world

Netanyahu meets U.S. envoy over Syria, Iran

1 Comment
By Petras Malukas
JERUSALEM

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met on Sunday with a U.S. envoy for Syria for talks on the war-ravaged country and Iran, his office said.

Netanyahu discussed "the situation in Syria and the joint effort to stop Iran's terror and aggression" with James Jeffrey, the U.S. special representative for Syria engagement, said a statement.

Ahead of the visit, the U.S. State Department said Jeffrey, accompanied by U.S. special envoy for Syria Joel Rayburn, would discuss "maintaining Israel's security while countering Iran's destabilising activity throughout the region".

Jeffrey and Rayburn would travel on to Jordan and Turkey, where they would reiterate the US position against a military offensive in Idlib, the State Department said.

The two "will also address Russia's specious allegations of international plans to stage a chemical weapons attack in Syria" in their meetings across the region, according to the State Department.

Iran is backing Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in his country's civil war along with Russia and Lebanese Shiite group Hezbollah.

Israel has sought to avoid direct involvement in the conflict but acknowledges carrying out dozens of air strikes in Syria to stop what it says are deliveries of advanced weaponry to its Lebanese enemy Hezbollah.

It has also pledged to prevent its arch foe Iran from entrenching itself militarily in Syria, and a series of strikes that have killed Iranians in Syria have been attributed to Israel.

© 2018 AFP

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

BMW INTERNATIONAL GOLF CHALLENGE 2018

Sep 28th, The Royal Golf Club, Ibaraki. Open Golf Competition

www.bmwgolfjapan.com

Sign Up

1 Comment
Login to comment

What is thine bidding master?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lifestyle

Letters From Japan: “My Boyfriend Suddenly Changed” & “I Thought He Liked Me”

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free soft drink!

Guzman y Gomez IKSPIARI

Feel Like a Superstar at MariCar: Become a Go-Kart Guide on Your Working Holiday in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Sept 1-2

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free dessert after Napoli-style pizza!

AOI NAPOLI IN THE PARK

Shrines

Ukiha Inari Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

Hiking

Yamanobe-no-Michi Trail

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

50% OFF of Botox Injections

Tengenji Solaria Clinic

Offer

Get a complimentary welcome drink!

Code Kurkku

Offer

Free Laser Hair Removal

Tengenji Solaria Clinic

Food & Drink

Satsumaimo Chocolate Truffles Is The Sweetest Autumn Recipe For Kids

Savvy Tokyo

Parks and Gardens

Tsurumi Ryokuchi Park

GaijinPot Travel