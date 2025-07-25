 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
FILE PHOTO: Israel's Prime Minister Netanyahu visits Washington D.C.
FILE PHOTO: Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visits Capitol Hill, on the day he meets with Senate Republican Leader John Thune (R-SD) and other senators, in Washington, D.C., U.S., July 9, 2025. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein/File Photo Image: Reuters/Evelyn Hockstein
world

Netanyahu says Israel is considering 'alternative' means to achieve Gaza goals, in apparent end to ceasefire talks

1 Comment
By Maayan Lubell
JERUSALEM

Israel and its U.S. allies are now considering "alternative" options to bring their hostages home from Gaza and end the rule of Hamas in the territory, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Friday, apparently calling an end to ceasefire talks.

The remarks echoed statements made overnight by U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff after Israel and the United States pulled their delegations out of the talks in Doha, mediated by Egypt and Qatar.

Witkoff said Hamas was to blame for an impasse. Netanyahu said Witkoff had got it right, and that Hamas was the obstacle to a deal.

Hamas, which had given its response to a U.S.-backed ceasefire proposal on Thursday, has disputed Witkoff's characterisation of the talks and said the negotiators were making progress.

The proposed ceasefire would have lasted 60 days during which additional aid would be allowed into Gaza, and some of the remaining 50 hostages held by militants there would be freed in return for Palestinian prisoners held by Israel.

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2025.

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

Your Best Travel Companion for Every Adventure

Travel like a local with Nomad eSIM! Use code NOMJAPAN22 for 22% off. Stay connected wherever you go: easy and hassle-free!

Learn More

1 Comment
Login to comment

What Cease Fire !??

Hamas is NOT an army fighting another, this is a resistance to an invader and it will only stop when the invader decides.

It doesn't really matter what Bibi and his war mongers do next, it's all about killing more Children and Women and if Bibi and his partners think that this will force Hamas to surrender !?? they are DEAD WRONG since it hasn't so far.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lifestyle

From Viral TikToks To Fan Backlash: Sylvanian Families Lawsuit Sparks Global Collector Drama

Savvy Tokyo

Health

Moving To Japan With A Chronic Illness: The Check List

Savvy Tokyo

Bug-Catching in Japan: A Simple Summer Pleasure

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

10 Multicultural & Half-Japanese Women Authors

Savvy Tokyo

Rebun Island

GaijinPot Travel

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 30

GaijinPot Blog

Overstaying Your Visa in Japan: What Happens and How to Handle It

GaijinPot Blog

Food

5 Summer Teas To Help Beat the Heat in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

From ‘Carnivore’ To ‘Herbivore’: 5+ Types Of Men You’ll Meet in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Stop Lining Up for Ichiran Ramen, You Cowards

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Swimwear Shopping in Japan: A Foreign Women’s Guide

Savvy Tokyo

Tsurugaoka Hachimangu Shrine

GaijinPot Travel