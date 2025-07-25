Netanyahu says Israel is considering 'alternative' means to achieve Gaza goals, in apparent end to ceasefire talks

FILE PHOTO: Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visits Capitol Hill, on the day he meets with Senate Republican Leader John Thune (R-SD) and other senators, in Washington, D.C., U.S., July 9, 2025. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein/File Photo

By Maayan Lubell

Israel and its U.S. allies are now considering "alternative" options to bring their hostages home from Gaza and end the rule of Hamas in the territory, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Friday, apparently calling an end to ceasefire talks.

The remarks echoed statements made overnight by U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff after Israel and the United States pulled their delegations out of the talks in Doha, mediated by Egypt and Qatar.

Witkoff said Hamas was to blame for an impasse. Netanyahu said Witkoff had got it right, and that Hamas was the obstacle to a deal.

Hamas, which had given its response to a U.S.-backed ceasefire proposal on Thursday, has disputed Witkoff's characterisation of the talks and said the negotiators were making progress.

The proposed ceasefire would have lasted 60 days during which additional aid would be allowed into Gaza, and some of the remaining 50 hostages held by militants there would be freed in return for Palestinian prisoners held by Israel.

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2025.