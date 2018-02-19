Netanyahu to Polish PM: Holocaust comment 'unacceptable'

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday told his Polish counterpart that his remarks on "Jewish perpetrators of the Holocaust" were unacceptable and unfounded, Netanyahu's office said.
"Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu today spoke by telephone with Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki," a statement said.
"He told him that the remarks that were made were unacceptable and that there was no basis for comparing the actions of Poles during the Holocaust to those of Jews."
On Saturday Morawiecki, who like Netanyahu was in Munich for a global security conference, was questioned by a journalist who told of his mother's narrow escape from the Gestapo in Poland after learning that neighbours were planning to denounce them, and asked if recounting that would now be against the law in Poland.
"It's not going to be punishable," he replied. "Not going to be seen as criminal, to say that there were Polish perpetrators, as there were Jewish perpetrators, as there were Russian perpetrators, as there were Ukraine and German perpetrators."
His comments fuelled an already seething diplomatic row with Israel sparked by a controversial law passed by Poland's senate this month.
"Prime Minister Netanyahu pointed out that the goal of the Holocaust was to destroy the Jewish people and that all Jews were under sentence of death," the Israeli statement said.
"He told his Polish counterpart that the distortion regarding Poland could not be corrected by means of another distortion."
"The two agreed that the countries would continue their dialogue on the matter and that to this end the teams would hopefully meet soon."© 2018 AFP
CrazyJoe
Sadly there's no question in historians' mind that a lot of Poles had a hand in their country's suffering, while other Poles formed an active resistance against Nazis. Gagging history is not proper. To truly bury the past, it's best it be understood, not denied.
CrazyJoe
Many inhabitants of countries invaded by Germany during WW2 collaborated with the invaders. Trying to rewrite history 70 years after the fact won't change the truth.
Antisemitism had been rife for centuries in Russia and Eastern Europe. It extended to the UK, Canada and the USA, in terms of refusals to accept Jewish refugees in the 1930's. Us Gentiles need to accept this fact. It's painful, but it's a true fact.
Denial will merely place us in the same sad position as the Turks who are still trying to pretend that the Armenian genocide never happened, a century after the fact.
goldorak
How about Polish Jews Mr Netanyahu?
'Perpetrator' was probably too strong a word but 'some sort of' Jewish collaboration or complicity with Nazis before and during ww2 cant be denied and it occurred all across Europe.
dcog9065
Yeah right, as if there was no anti-semitism in Poland during WW2? I'd suspect the majority of Poland's population at that time was anti-semitic at that time and took a schadenfreude type view of the Holocaust, if not outright collaboration. One only needs to remember what happened to the Jews in the Baltics, Romania, and Ukraine at the hands of the local population (not the Nazis) to see that Poland's denials are delusional at best
BigYen
If any "Jewish collaboration or complicity with Nazis" occurred during WW2, it would have been so statistically insignificant as to hardly register, and would have been small-scale, on an individual survival basis. Certainly no historian I've ever read has ever mentioned it. So Morawiecki was out of line comparing that to the Germans and UkrainIans, but nevertheless I have a lot of sympathy with Poland on this issue. Poland was the country that suffered most during WW2, with somewhere between 3 and 4 million civilians being victims of the the war - and that's not including the roundup and murder of the Jewish population. Yes, there was widespread anti-Semitism in Poland, as there was thoughout eastern Europe and some Western countries. But it wasn't the Poles who rounded up the Jews and transported them to the death camps (also constructed by the Germans) it was the German Nazis. Polish anti-semitism never extended so far as the pogrom (a Russian invention) or mass murder. In his book 'Savage Continent' historian Keith Lowe puts the postwar death toll among Jews sat the hands of Poles at about 1,500 people. Sure, 1,500 too many, but compare that to the 6 million Jewish dead at the hands of the Germans and their most vicious collaborators, who did not include the invaded Poles who lost their country and their independence to the German and Russian invaders.
I don't blame the Poles for wanting to make references to 'Polish death camps' illegal - it seems pretty much the same as the anti-Holocaust denial legislation enacted in many other countries. The fact that amnesia about WW2 seems to be growing with the passage of time, perhaps understandably, makes it necessary in order to prevent confusion between aggressor (Nazi Germany) and victim (Poland, as well as the Jews).
zichi
More Jews were killed in Poland than any other country. Its now illegal in Poland to call the concentration camps "Polish Death Camps" and can imprison offenders.
Big suffering yes but Soviet Union lost more than 20 million.