Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

Nevada's 1st year of pot sales beats forecast by 40%

0 Comments
By SCOTT SONNER
RENO, Nev.

The first full year of legal marijuana sales in Nevada exceeded expectations by 40 percent, state tax officials said Tuesday.

Taxable pot sales statewide totaled $529.9 million and raised nearly $70 million in tax revenue, including $27.5 million for schools, the Nevada Department of Taxation said.

Adult sales that first became legal on July 1, 2017, accounted for about 80 percent of that figure and sales for medical use made up about 20 percent of the total for the fiscal year that ended June 30.

State Tax Director Bill Anderson is predicting combined marijuana tax revenue will total $69.4 million in the current fiscal year ending June 30, 2019. The number of marijuana dispensaries selling pot for adult use in Nevada totals 61, with three additional outlets dedicated solely to medical sales.

Only dispensaries that already were selling medicinal pot were granted recreational licenses for the first year, but that restriction won't apply going forward.

"As we move into fiscal year 2019, we expect to see continued growth in the industry by way of additional businesses opening up, and we expect revenues to continue to be strong," Anderson said Tuesday.

In addition to exceeding fiscal projections, he said broad marijuana legalization has proven to be largely successful "from a regulatory standpoint."

"We have not experienced any major hiccups or compliance issues, and our enforcement staff has worked diligently to make sure these businesses understand and comply with the laws and regulations that govern them," Anderson said.

In addition to the $27.5 million dedicated to schools, about $42.5 million was raised this fiscal year for the state's rainy day fund.

© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Hometown Heroes: 5 Japanese Soccer Clubs for 5 Types of Fans

GaijinPot Blog

2018 Top Jobs in Japan Week 35

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a complimentary welcome drink!

Code Kurkku

Lifestyle

Working Mothers In Japan: The More Things Change, The More They Stay The Same

Savvy Tokyo

Hiking

The Northern Japan Alps

GaijinPot Travel

Food and Drink

Restaurant Tohoku Bokujo

GaijinPot Travel

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Sept 1-2

Savvy Tokyo

Festivals

Shimizu Tanabata Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Enjoy 10% off your bill!

SIGN ALLDAY

Offer

Enjoy 20% off Lunch & Dinner

Hana-Goyomi

Offer

Get a FREE Welcome Drink!

SH’UN

Offer

30% Off Haircut For You and a Friend

TONI & GUY Aoyama Salon