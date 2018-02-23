New charges brought against ex-Trump campaign associates

In a dramatic escalation of pressure and stakes, special counsel Robert Mueller filed additional criminal charges Thursday against President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman and his business associate.
The filing adds allegations of tax evasion and bank fraud and potentially increases the amount of prison time Paul Manafort, who managed Trump's campaign for several months in 2016, and longtime associate Rick Gates could face if convicted at trial.
The two men were initially charged in a 12-count indictment last October that accused them of a multimillion-dollar money-laundering conspiracy tied to their foreign lobbying work. The additional charges involve much of the same conduct Manafort and Gates were initially charged with, but they increase the amount of money Manafort is accused of laundering through offshore accounts to $30 million.
The new indictment comes a week after Mueller filed charges against 13 Russians, accusing them of a vast conspiracy to undermine the U.S. presidential election. The charges against Manafort and Gates don't relate to any allegations of misconduct related to Trump's campaign.
The new indictment accuses Manafort and Gates of doctoring documents to inflate the income of their businesses and then using those fraudulent documents to obtain loans. It also accuses Manafort of evading taxes from 2010 through 2014 and in some of the years concealing his foreign bank accounts.
In a document that accompanied the new indictment, prosecutors said they had filed the charges in Virginia, rather than Washington where the other case is pending, because the alleged conduct occurred there and one of the defendants objected to them being brought in Washington.
CrazyJoe
Keep 'em coming, Mr Mueller. Thank you for your service to America.
. . . and all of a sudden Trump forgot about school shootings . .
Strangerland
I guess when the investigation just keeps on giving and giving and giving, and providing even more charges, it's hard to pretend reality is something it's not. Or rather, it must be starting to get to the point where they realize just how silly they look trying to proclaim something everyone can see is false.
The noose keeps drawing a little tighter.
Blacklabel
The charges against Manafort and Gates don't relate to any allegations of misconduct related to Trump's campaign.
Strangerland
Ok. So what?
Blacklabel
CNN is honest for once:
“They were able to defraud banks because of the tens of millions of dollars they earned doing Ukrainian political work and lobbying from 2006 until 2015, the prosecutors allege.”
“Manafort could testify about any potential crimes he witnessed during Trump's presidential campaign -- if any occurred.”
must be new writers, they have never admitted there might not be any crimes before.
takeda.shingen.1991@gmail.com
32 new charges. 32. I'm loving this. Trump definitely hired the best crooks, I mean people. ;)
Strangerland
Are you not going to answer my question Blacklabel?
Texas A&M Aggie
Heh, more alleged skullduggery years before Mr. Trump announced his candidacy for the 2016 presidential race.
Perhaps someday Mueller will issue an indictment pertaining to the issue he was originally hired to investigate: collusion with Russia to alter the 2016 presidential results by either candidate . . . .
Strangerland
Ok... what's your point?
Perhaps. If it happens, it will likely be the last charges that come out of the investigation. You weren't expecting said charges to come earlier, were you? And if you were, whatever led you to that silly expectation?
takeda.shingen.1991@gmail.com
That's not what the Mueller mandate says. "Any and all crimes," I, believe was the phrase used. 32 new charges is a lot. Why do you reckon Mueller is screwing the pressure on Manafort and Gates? Who do you think he's trying to flip them on? These investigations take awhile, no sense in getting antsy, partner. Yeehaw. ;)
dcog9065
Well done Mueller! Nail these traitors to the wall. I would have loved to see Manafort's punchable smirk disappear at the news. That would have been too hilarious