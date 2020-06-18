Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

Another new coronavirus case in New Zealand rattles public confidence

1 Comment
WELLINGTON

New Zealand recorded on Thursday its third new case of the coronavirus this week as quarantine breaches and other failures undermined public confidence days after it declared itself among the first countries in the world to be free of the virus.

The new case is a man in his 60s who flew in from Lahore in Pakistan, via Doha and Melbourne on June 11, and is in quarantine.

It comes after two women who had arrived from Britain and were given permission to leave quarantine early on compassionate grounds tested positive.

The government has been forced to explain why the women were let out without proper testing, and questions were raised about whether quarantine facilities are being properly managed.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Wednesday called in the military to oversee the facilities and to manage border defenses.

"I know the case of these two women will have upset people... I am certainly upset by it," Director General of Health Ashley Bloomfield told a news conference on Thursday.

"I apologize that we ended up in this position," he said.

New Zealand's border is closed to everyone except returning citizens though some exceptions have been made for business and compassionate reasons. Everyone has to go into quarantine.

In response to the case of the two women, the government has suspended all exemptions to quarantine rules and said no one is to leave the isolated hotels where people are kept unless they have been tested.

Contact tracing is underway for the hundreds of people who may have come into contact with the three new cases.

Only last week, New Zealand trumpeted its achievement of becoming one of the first countries to eliminate the novel coronavirus and return to normal with the lifting all social and economic restrictions except the border controls.

Bloomfield said he was convinced there had been no community transmission linked to the new cases.

© Thomson Reuters 2020.

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

1 Comment
Login to comment

Expect the blame on foreign people. Racist attacks will abound.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Kanji Cheat Sheet: Figuring out the Buttons on a Japanese Toilet

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #85: Racist NHK Video on US BLM Protests Sparks Outrage

GaijinPot Blog

GaijinPot Survey Shows 55% of Readers Prefer Working From Home vs. at the Office

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week(End) At Home

Savvy Tokyo

Health & Beauty

Lifestyle Illness: The ‘Other’ Checklist

Savvy Tokyo

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 24

GaijinPot Blog

Japan’s Attempt to Ease Strict Entry Bans for Foreign Residents Too Little, Too Late

GaijinPot Blog

Health & Beauty

3 Health Tips I Learned In Japan That Helped Me Lose 18 Kilos

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

10 Aesthetically Pleasing House Décor Items Under ¥1,000

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Voices from the Black Lives Matter Tokyo Protest

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

10 Foods to Try in Japan (That Aren’t Sushi or Ramen)

GaijinPot Travel

A Day in the Life of a Frustrated Eikaiwa Teacher

GaijinPot Blog