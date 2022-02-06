Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Hong Kong has recorded 351 confirmed cases, its highest daily figure since the pandemic began Photo: AFP
world

New COVID infections in Hong Kong reach record high

1 Comment
HONG KONG

Hong Kong's "zero-COVID" policy was on the ropes Saturday as authorities announced a record number of new infections, sending officials scrambling to ramp up testing capacity and warning that a tightening of virus-control measures could be needed.

Like mainland China and much of East Asia, Hong Kong has long followed a strategy of fighting the virus through contact tracing, targeted lockdowns and lengthy quarantines.

And as much of the world has chosen to open up and live with COVID-19, the city has dug in its heels, with Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam insisting she was still committed to achieving "zero-COVID" even as infections mount.

On Saturday the city recorded 351 confirmed cases, its highest daily figure since the pandemic began, with 161 cases being either untraceable or pending investigation.

"Based on the current growth rate of cases, we estimate that (medical isolation) facilities will soon be unable to quarantine all patients," health chief Sophia Chan told reporters.

Chan urged Hong Kongers to stay at home to slow the spread of the virus, though said that sewage analysis had revealed the virus had already been found in much of the city.

Health officials also said they would loosen rules that have seen thousands of close contacts of infected people detained in a government facility, suggesting they may be able to quarantine at home depending on their risk level.

This would free up hospital beds and take into account the fact that the Omicron variant -- which makes up the majority of Hong Kong's new cases -- causes milder symptoms, authorities added.

Last month authorities locked down thousands of residents of a public housing estate after a superspreader event, prompting criticism that the city's population density made home quarantine unfeasible.

Hong Kong's spike in cases came on the fifth day of the Lunar New Year holidays, during which the government warned against families gathering for festivities.

City leader Lam earlier said authorities could further tighten virus-control measures next week.

Hong Kong has recorded more than 15,000 confirmed coronavirus cases with 213 deaths.

© 2022 AFP

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

1 Comment
Login to comment

All the records infections are in highly vaccinated countries, with Gibraltor (100% vaccination), Israel (4 shots and counting) and Denmark basically leading the pack.

Meanwhile, unvaccinated Africa is basically unaffected by Omicron.

The narrative is a house of cards.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Travel

A Visit to Iwate Prefecture Offers Visitors the Perfect Blend of Nature, Culture and History

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

3 Lessons On Simplicity From Japanese Moms

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For Jan 31 – Feb 6

Savvy Tokyo

Pivot and Grow Your Career in Japan at ZenMarket

GaijinPot Blog

4 Life Lessons From Japanese Playgrounds

Savvy Tokyo

Planting the Seeds of Your Spring Garden in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

6 DIY Japanese Arts and Crafts You Can Try at Home

GaijinPot Blog

How Much Does JLPT Level Affect Salary and Job Prospects in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

Alternative Paths in Wakayama: Foreigners Making Homes in Rural Japan

GaijinPot Blog

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 5

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #165: Customers Make Too Much Noise on the Toilet

GaijinPot Blog

Apartment Hunting as a Single Woman in Japan: Things to Consider

GaijinPot Blog