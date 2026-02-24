 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Netherlands New Government
Rob Jetten,leader of the Democrats 66, D66, arrives to be sworn in as prime minister by King Willem-Alexander at Royal Palace Huis ten Bosch in The Hague, Netherlands, Monday, Feb. 23, 2026. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)
world

Dutch king swears in new coalition government led by youngest-ever PM Rob Jetten

0 Comments
By MIKE CORDER
THE HAGUE, Netherlands

A new minority Dutch coalition government took office Monday led by the Netherlands’ youngest-ever prime minister, who will have to use all his bridge-building skills to pass laws and see out a full four-year term in office.

Rob Jetten, 38, heads a three-party administration made up of his centrist D66, the center-right Christian Democrats and the center-right People’s Party for Freedom and Democracy.

In a message on X, Jetten, who is the Netherlands’ first openly gay premier, said it was “an enormous honor to be able to get to work as prime minister.”

The parties together hold only 66 of the lower house of parliament’s 150 seats, so Jetten will have to negotiate with opposition lawmakers to find support for every piece of legislation his government wants to pass. The largest opposition bloc, the newly merged Green Left and Labor Party, has already signaled it will push for changes to some of Jetten's plans.

Jetten and his team of ministers were sworn in by King Willem-Alexander in the ornate Orange Hall of the royal palace in a forest on the edge of The Hague. The king wished the new government good luck “in uncertain times.”

A small group of demonstrators from the Extinction Rebellion environmental group protested outside the gates of the palace during the ceremony and sounded sirens as the new ministers lined up for a formal photo.

Following the traditional photo of the new Cabinet on the steps of the palace, the new government plans to begin work with its first Cabinet meeting in the afternoon.

The government was sworn in 117 days after national elections that Jetten’s party won by a narrow margin from the Party for Freedom led by anti-Islam lawmaker Geert Wilders. The final result was decided only after a count of postal ballots after the fourth national election since 2017 in the politically splintered Netherlands.

Jetten's new government took office a day before the fourth anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine. He has pledged to continue his country's strong support for Kyiv as it battles the forces of President Vladimir Putin.

Jetten also has said he will continue spending to beef up the Dutch military in times of geopolitical uncertainty.

© Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

Your Personal Guide in Japan

Skip the crowds. Enjoy tailor-made cultural journeys with our trusted licensed guides.

Apply Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

My Experience with Ramadan in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Must-know Women in Japanese Politics

Savvy Tokyo

Tsugaru Railway Stove Train 

GaijinPot Travel

5 Popular Souvenirs in Kumamoto

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

Yokote Kamakura Snow Festival: One of Japan’s Most Magical Winter Events

GaijinPot Blog

The Japanese Office Going Viral Thanks to Misstranslation

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events For February 2026

Savvy Tokyo

Akira Kurosawa Film Locations in Japan You Can Visit in Real Life

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Over the Finish Line: 2026 Marathon Running in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Luxury Japanese Skincare: What’s Worth the Price Tag?

Savvy Tokyo

What Happens When You Reach Retirement in Japan—Sanseito Would Prefer You Leave

GaijinPot Blog

Letters from Japan: “What Is Happening With Us?”

Savvy Tokyo