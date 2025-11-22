 Japan Today
Reports of federal border agents coming to New Orleans
A sign reading “Turn Illegals Into ICE” is stuck to a road sign, amid reports that the U.S. Department of Homeland Security is planning to deploy about 250 federal border agents to Louisiana in the coming days, in the Metairie suburb of New Orleans, Louisiana, U.S., November 21, 2025. REUTERS/Brian Snyder Image: Reuters/Brian Snyder
world

New Orleans is the next target of Trump immigration crackdown, sources say

By Ted Hesson
WASHINGTON

President Donald Trump's administration intends to focus on New Orleans in the next stage of its city-to-city immigration crackdown, one current and two former U.S. immigration officials said on Friday, confirming plans reported earlier this month.

U.S. Border Patrol agents could arrive in the Southern city as soon as Saturday, and the operation could run into January, the current official said, requesting anonymity to discuss plans.

Operations were expected to decrease over the Thanksgiving holiday on Thursday and Christmas, the official said.

New Orleans, with a population of around 384,000, would be the latest city with a Democratic mayor targeted in Trump's mass deportation push. Since the summer, federal immigration officials have surged to Los Angeles, Chicago and Washington, D.C., sparking criticism over aggressive tactics and arrests of non-criminals.

The deployment in New Orleans would follow an operation in Charlotte, North Carolina, led by U.S. Border Patrol's roving commander Gregory Bovino. Local officials said on Thursday that operation had concluded while the U.S. Department of Homeland Security said it would continue.

Reuters and other outlets reported earlier this month that Bovino planned to take the enforcement push to New Orleans after Charlotte.

A spokesperson for the Department of Homeland Security, which oversees Border Patrol, declined to comment on future actions in Charlotte or New Orleans.

New Orleans Police Superintendent Anne Kirkpatrick said in a statement that she welcomed the arrival of Border Patrol but the department would not take part in immigration arrests.

The office of New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell, a Democrat, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

2 Comments
Great idea, as vast majority of legal residents and citizens want lower crime and the many illegal alien criminals, often working for cartels as drug distributors, removed from their cities ASAP = Common Sense

DC, Memphis, Chicago, LA, etc., have seen crime rates rapidly drop as criminals, both illegal aliens and citizens, are detained and dealt with by DHS

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

I think more red states are in need of Trump's attention.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

