South Korea's former president Park Geun-hye is facing a new retrial that could add to her 25-year jail term Photo: POOL/AFP/File
world

New retrial ordered for South Korean ex-leader Park

By JEON HEON-KYUN
SEOUL

South Korea's top court on Thursday ordered a second retrial for disgraced former President Park Geun-hye, seeking heavier punishment for illegally taking money from the country's spy agency.

Park, the country's first female president, was impeached in 2017 after huge street protests over a sprawling scandal, and already faces a separate retrial for corruption and abuse of power that could add to her 25-year jail term.

Thursday's ruling came after an appeals court reduced Park's sentence by one year to five years in prison in proceedings for pocketing money from the National Intelligence Service.

The Supreme Court said in a statement that the charges dropped on appeal had "misunderstood the legal principles" and ordered Park "should be found guilty".

The penalties in the two cases apply consecutively, meaning the 67-year-old is currently due to be approaching 100 by the time she is set to be released.

Her corruption scandal exposed shady links between big businesses and politics in South Korea, with Park and her close friend Choi Soon-sil accused of taking bribes from conglomerates, including Samsung Electronics, in exchange for preferential treatment.

Park's left-leaning successor Moon Jae-in was swept to power by the public backlash against her and her conservative party.

South Korean presidents have a tendency to end up in prison after their time in power, usually once their political rivals have moved into the presidential Blue House.

All four of South Korea's living presidents have been convicted of criminal offenses, although Park's predecessor Lee Myung-bak was granted bail earlier this year.

In addition, former president Roh Moo-hyun died of suicide in 2009 after being questioned over graft allegations involving his family.

The script never changes for these corrupt politicians. The world will not get better nor the lives of the majority see any improvement until many more government leaders, ministers and officials and their corporate enablers and henchmen are threatened with LONG custodial sentences that they must actually serve out. Is this rocket science, or is it democracy?

2 ( +3 / -1 )

You see these leaders like Park & Trump and you have to shake your head in wonder at who votes for these sharks.

0 ( +3 / -3 )

Poor thing. Leave her alone in peace. She has suffered enough. What good does it do to start hitting someone anew when they are down and defenseless? Deflecting something, you have to wonder.

Quote: “South Korean presidents have a tendency to end up in prison after their time in power, usually once their political rivals have moved into the presidential Blue House.”

2 ( +4 / -2 )

Good to see a country taking corruption seriously

-2 ( +2 / -4 )

Just about every Korean leader who leaves office is then charged with corruption.  Makes me wonder......

0 ( +2 / -2 )

“South Korean presidents have a tendency to end up in prison after their time in power..."

They also have a tendency to be released early, as soon as the powers that be have determined that public anger has gone off the boil so that they can be safely released to enjoy a comfortable, but undeserved retirement while their victims get no "closure".

2 ( +2 / -0 )

