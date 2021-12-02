Newsletter Signup Register / Login
New Zealand US Ambassador
Tom Udall, the new U.S. ambassador to New Zealand at his residence in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021. Udall says he wants to find areas of common ground with China in a region where tensions often run high.(Mark Mitchell/NZ Herald via AP)
world

New US ambassador to New Zealand seeks to work with China

0 Comments
By NICK PERRY
WELLINGTON, New Zealand

Tom Udall, the new U.S. ambassador to New Zealand, says he wants to find areas of common ground with China in a region where tensions often run high.

Udall, a former U.S. senator from New Mexico, held his first press conference in his new role Thursday after presenting his credentials a day earlier.

He said the U.S. relationship with China was complex because the two countries disagree over human rights issues and compete economically.

“But, at the same time, and this is in the vein of when Richard Nixon went to China, it's talking about ‘How do we find things to work together on?’” Udall said. “'How do we find ways to cooperate?' And I believe that there’s been a big effort by our government already to work on climate change with China.”

He said one of the biggest challenges facing the Indo-Pacific region was the tension in the South China Sea, where China has increased its military presence and assertiveness. He said international patrols had been welcomed by many nations.

“These are international waters and they should be open and free,” Udall said.

He said he sees his new role as a peacemaker.

“I’m here not to stir things up ... I'm here as a diplomat," Udall said.

Udall said he's been a good friend of U.S. President Joe Biden since first interning for him in 1973. Udall replaces another former U.S. senator, Scott Brown, who was appointed by former President Donald Trump.

Udall, 73, said he had never visited New Zealand before his recent arrival but was working on learning the Indigenous Maori language.

A longtime environmental advocate, Udall said climate change posed an existential threat, especially to Pacific island nations. He said he was eager to work with New Zealand on renewable energy issues, including its efforts with geothermal and hydro power and its expansion into solar and wind power.

Because of its longstanding nuclear-free policy, New Zealand was recently left out of a new security alliance between the U.S., Britain and Australia. The new alliance would see Australia build nuclear submarines using British and U.S. expertise.

Udall said he doesn't think New Zealand's stance, which includes a ban on nuclear-powered ships entering its ports, will impede a strengthening of defense ties with the U.S.

He said New Zealand favors American involvement in the region and that Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern had specifically said the new alliance didn't change anything.

“I think that was a very positive thing for her to say,” Udall said.

Udall, a Democrat, spent two terms in the Senate, five terms in the House and served as New Mexico’s attorney general. He comes from a long line of public servants.

© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 47

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For Nov. 29-Dec. 5

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Tokyo’s Best Winter Illuminations 2021-2022

Savvy Tokyo

Ask Hilary

Letters from Japan: ‘Are Our Relationships Okay?’

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

What It’s Like Working in an Izakaya in Hokkaido 

GaijinPot Blog

School Events

2021 Winter Events at Laurus International School

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #157: Back To Office Blues

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For November 22-28

Savvy Tokyo

Families

Kid-Friendly Japanese Food

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Exploring Japan through kid’s games

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

5 Foreign Culture Theme Parks In Japan You Must Visit

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Japan’s Best Autumn Spots to Avoid the Crowds

GaijinPot Blog