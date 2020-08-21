Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

New virus cases in Australia's hotspot state hit five-week low

0 Comments
MELBOURNE

Australia's virus hot spot state of Victoria recorded its lowest number of new infections in five weeks on Friday, as Prime Minister Scott Morrison prepared to build a framework for state borders to reopen.

Victoria logged 179 new cases in the past 24 hours, compared with 240 a day earlier and down from over 700 two weeks ago, after authorities introduced a nightly curfew and shut large swathes of the state's economy. The state reported nine deaths.

With cases in Victoria declining and low or zero levels of infections elsewhere, business leaders have called for an easing of internal travel restrictions to help alleviate the blow to business and the economy.

Many states have closed their borders to prevent the spread of infection, and Queensland's premier said this week its border won't reopen to any states with cases of community transmission.

A national cabinet meeting on Friday was set to prioritise assembling a framework for domestic border management, a source at the Prime Minister's office told Reuters.

"The PM is working directly with relevant premiers on issues that are being raised with us," the source said.

Qantas Airways Ltd said this week the state border closures were severely hampering a recovery in the domestic aviation market, while retail group Wesfarmers said the restrictions were causing "enormous hardship".

Despite the second wave outbreak in Victoria, Australia has largely avoided the high casualties of other nations with just under 24,500 infections and 450 deaths from the virus.

© Thomson Reuters 2020.

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

English online banking

Open an account and manage your finances anytime, anywhere. No branch visits required and ZERO account maintenance fee!

Learn More

0 Comments
Login to comment

Many states have closed their borders to prevent the spread of infection

As soon as you re-open the borders, say "Hello" again to the Virus.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Cities

Kamakura

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

5 Less Crowded Beaches Near Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Food & Drink

Best Cafes with WiFi in Kyoto

GaijinPot Travel

Tweet of the Week #93: Have a Break, Have a Pet

GaijinPot Blog

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 33

GaijinPot Blog

6 Things I Wish I Knew Before Working At a Japanese Company

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week(End) At Home And Around Tokyo For August 22-23

Savvy Tokyo

Apartments to rent for less than ¥80,000 in Chiba—August 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

7 Japan Foodie Instagrammers To Follow

Savvy Tokyo

Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required – Week 33, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Families

Everything About Visiting Tokyo DisneySea With Children

Savvy Tokyo

Health & Beauty

12 Products To Help You Stay Fresh And UV-Protected This Summer

Savvy Tokyo