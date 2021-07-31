New York's Broadway mandates vaccines, masks for all shows

Broadway will require audiences to be fully vaccinated and wear masks at all shows, New York's theater industry announced Friday, as the U.S. steps up mandatory vaccinations.
All performers, backstage crew and theater staff will also have to be vaccinated, the Broadway League said in a statement.
The rules will be in place through October and will apply to all of Broadway's 41 theaters, the trade association added.
Masks will be required except while eating or drinking in designated locations, the Broadway League added.
"A uniform policy across all New York City Broadway theaters makes it simple for our audiences and should give even more confidence to our guests about how seriously Broadway is taking audience safety," said president Charlotte St Martin.
The body said it would make exceptions for children under 12, a group not currently eligible for vaccines, and people with a medical condition or closely held religious belief that prevents vaccination.
Those guests must provide proof of a negative test to get in.
The Broadway League said it would review the vaccination policy in September for performances in November and beyond, adding that it may implement "a relaxation of certain provisions if the science dictates."
Broadway, which closed when coronavirus first swept New York in spring last year, is due to fully reopen in September.
Prior to the general vaccine mandate, two shows, "Springsteen on Broadway" and "Pass Over," had already announced that audiences must be vaccinated.
The Broadway League's announcement comes after New York's Metropolitan Opera announced on Tuesday that it would require all audiences and performers to be vaccinated for its upcoming season.
The mandates come as the United States steps up efforts to boost vaccination rates as it struggles to contain the highly infectious Delta variant.
President Joe Biden on Thursday asked every U.S. federal worker to either declare they are fully vaccinated or wear masks and be tested.
California and New York announced this week that public sector workers would need to get vaccinated or take weekly tests.© 2021 AFP
58 Comments
GdTokyo
Just a taste of what’s coming for anti-vaxxers. No vaccine? We don’t want your business and you are denied entry to this play/concert/game/party/children’s school production/cub/bar/restaurant.
Good riddance. Come back when you are ready to be a responsible member of an interconnected society.
SuperLib
Congrats, anti-vaxxers, for making this a reality again.
100% for it. Keep the anti-vaxxers away from me.
And it's only the beginning.
kyronstavic
Um, you do realise that vaccinated people are spreading this virus like wildfire as well, right?
Own goal.
Bob Fosse
Best get vaccinated then.
GdTokyo
Um, basic science calling: being vacated sharply reduces the risk of death. That's for oneself. When the vast majority of the public is vaccinated, there will be no virus in the community to bump into.
Why don't you have polio? Well, in part because yo were vaccinated. But more importantly, EVERYONE is vaccinated. There is no virus to bump into.
Again, basic science.....
kyronstavic
Polio is far more dangerous than this disease, and governments, media etc didn't have to threaten you to get it. What's more, there are cheap, safe and effective protections and treatments that render the vaccinations unnecessary.
Basic science.
SuperLib
Yep. But let's compare the impact on a city with a football stadium filled with vaccinated people and another stadium in another city filled with unvaccinated people.
Or two submarines on active duty.
Or schools.
Burning Bush
Except vaccinated people who still carry and spread the virus, as per the CDC.
That's why the CDC is recommended that even if all people are vaccinated, they must still wear masks, because vaccinated people can still spread the virus to each other.
Even if 100% of the people in the room are vaccinated, they still need to social distance with masks because these vaccines do not stop transmission.
Bob Fosse
Some people just won’t get it. Not the vaccine, I mean just basic sense and reasoning.
Get your jollies being contrary, if that’s all you get count yourself lucky.
Bob Fosse
No, it isn’t. Because polio has been eradicated. By vaccines.
And even at its peak caused fewer deaths annually than COVID-19 has caused. But it targeted children which moved people into action faster.
If COVID-19 was specifically targeting children you bet everybody would have been vaccinated with no whining.
GdTokyo
Thank you for making my argument me. Nothing you said contradicts scientific fact.
Vaccinated people can contract and sadly spread the virus. BUT THEY OVERWHELMINGLY DONT GET GET SERIOUSLY ILL AND DIE.
Masks are the best way to stop transmission. Thank you for making that point. When everyone in a room is masked, the risks of transmission are reduced dramatically.Even polio vaccine is not 100% effective. But because 100% of the public has been vaccinated, there just isn't any virus to bump into.
Again, basic science calling......
Jsapc
Oh if the polio vaccine had been invented today and not in 1955, you would 100% be here telling us how it's dangerous and turns people into donkeys or tables or whatever. For sure.
Burning Bush
Since the vaccine does not stop the spread of Covid to others I see no point in risking the side effects to take it, especially since my risk of hospitalization from Covid is infinitesimally small.
GdTokyo
A 2% death rate is not infentesimally small. There are 331 million people in the US. By your reasoning, not vaccinating, not masking and carrying on would result in 6 million deaths: nearly 20 time the number of combat deaths in the US in WWII.
Oh yeah, and there are no risks of vaccination.
I (and everyone else) noticed that this is a pathetic dodge of the other points.
Jsapc
Then be selfish, don't take it and ostracize yourself from society.
Desert Tortoise
Someone is going to start an underground maskless, no social distancing dance club and call it The Petri Dish, or maybe Typhoid Mary's for all the anti-vaxxers to patronize.
OnTheTrail
Need to go Australia route, 80% vaccinated or no entry. Wonder is the US could control their boarder to that extent.
Private businesses should do what they wish to protect their business. I have no issues (vaccinated status is not race, and other such). If there is enough of a demand an alternative will immerge.
Burning Bush
I consider taking it to be selfish, since the burden of costs for my medical treatment from the side effects will all on the taxpayer.
Since the vaccine doesn't stop transmission and I'm not at calculable risk of hospitalization from Delta, not taking the vaccine is the socially responsible choice for me.
I do not want to burden doctors and nurses with the treatment of my side effects.
The Avenger
More and more parts of society will be closed off to the unvaccinated.
Looks like Cleetus and Brandeen won't be attending this year.
OnTheTrail
Typos abound, apologies.my kingdom for an edit option.
takeda.shingen.1991@gmail.com
Absolute garbage. Tell me, which effects more people; Covid-19 or side effects of the vaccine?
Blacklabel
Biden is mad at the liberal news for reporting that vaccinated people spread the virus at the same rate as unvaccinated people.
and that there are clusters of mostly all vaccinated people getting corona. 75% of new cases in one area in MA were vaccinated people.
GdTokyo
Laughably false. In the area you surveyed, the vast majority were vaccinated. Sadly, breakthrough infections are more common than previously thought. But of the 469 plus vaccinated infections, there were 4 hospitalizations and ZERO deaths.
By comparison, in Springfield MO, with which I have personal experience, 99.7% of Civic deaths are among the unvaccinated.
If you have vaccine, you up are 25 times less likely to die.
These are the facts and they are not in doubt.
Jsapc
You mean like the burden of costs for the hospitalizations of tens of thousands of unvaccinated people is already on the taxpayer right now?
Burning Bush
Depends on your health status.
If you're not obese, don't have underlying conditions like diabetes and generally have a chemical free body with a strong natural immunity, your chances of hospitalization from Delta are tiny.
VAERS received 6,340 reports of death among people who received a COVID-19 vaccine. (directly from the CDC website)
https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/safety/adverse-events.html
The link between Covid vaccines and blood clots has been scientifically established.
I do not want to burden busy doctors and nurses with treating my post vaccine blood clots.
I will not vaccine to limit my burden on the health care system.
SuperLib
Looks like the military is heading for mandatory vaccinations. Disney just announced mandatory vaccinations as well.
Let's keep up the good work and keep walling off the anti-vaxxers.
takeda.shingen.1991@gmail.com
LoL no. Which has hospitalized more people, Covid-19 or side effects from the vaccine? We both know the answer is Covid-19.
Saying,
is an absolutely idiotic thing to say.
lincolnman
No takers yesterday...maybe a Trump supporter will answer today?
"I would recommend it," Mr Trump said during an interview on Fox News Primetime on Tuesday. "I would recommend it to a lot of people that don't want to get it and a lot of those people voted for me, frankly." *He added: "It's a great vaccine, it's a safe vaccine and it's something that works."
https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/politics/2021/03/16/its-great-vaccine-donald-trump-asks-backers-get-covid-vaccine/4726016001/
Trump supporters, read the highlighted sentence above...Donald Trump, your hero, the person you voted for, is telling you directly to get vaccinated...and that it is safe....
So, why do you refuse his recommendation? Is he lying to you when he says the vaccine is "safe and something that works"? Is he spreading dangerous disinformation and putting you and his supporters health at risk?
Mr. Noidall
And I can feel the love you have for your fellow unvaccinated human being: you love them so much you’re willing to destroy their lives—no job, no concert, walk in the street—just to stop them from killing themselves. That’s some next level crisis intervention.
Burning Bush
with an exemption for medical, religious and personal beliefs.
Fear tactics kinda fall apart if you're smart enough to read the fine print.
No means no, and the lawyers know that. They can't actually force you to do anything.
Consent can not be obtained by coercion, threats or force.
That is the law.
Blacklabel
So yesterday Trump was finally credited for the vaccine by Dems.
so means within 48 hours the narrative will start that the “dangerous unapproved Trump vaccine” doesn’t work against delta variant. To explain all these breakthrough case clusters.
hello again lockdowns, masks, booster shots and vote by mail in 2022.
Blacklabel
“Number of cases” is irrelevant anymore considering all this.
Mr. Noidall
When you follow the science, when you don’t get the answer you were hoping for you go back to the blackboard and reformulate the hypothesis. Stunning you haven’t figured out yet it’s not “Trump supporters” holding out.
Jsapc
So what's more relevant? The number of hospilazations and deaths, I guess? OK. Vaccinations greatly reduce both. So everybody should get vaccinated. That's all.
Blacklabel
Good luck on that. It’s not happening. That’s called “discrimination”.
Mr. Noidall
sure. It’s not like we’ve ever seen where that road leads to.
Blacklabel
Hilarious that liberals thinking virtue signaling government officials and woke companies “announcing” things makes those things legal.
what did Biden actually say?
“President Biden has directed federal employees and onsite contractors to show that they are vaccinated or submit to weekly virus testing.
weekly testing it is.
GdTokyo
Any business can make decisions it chooses to on whom it chooses to employ or serve as long as it’s not discriminatory against a protected class. Being an “anti-social anti-science idiot”, to use David Drum’ stern, is not a protected class.
GdTokyo
One really hopes that you are a better “meme stock” trader (speculative day trader) than you are a legal analyst.
Blacklabel
Vaccinated people spread the corona the same as unvaccinated people do.
so what does a vaccination do for you? Allows you to arrogantly walk around spreading corona not even knowing that you have it. Giving you an excuse to not be tested as you “feel fine”.
while claiming some type of moral superiority from your vaccine that protects you from me but that still allows you to pass the virus to others.
so I will just get tested weekly then, unlike you, I know when I have it.
Blacklabel
a vaccinated person can pass corona to MY family. YOU can pass corona to your family.
Where does this arrogance and moral superiority come from?
GdTokyo
From the fact that I have done EVERYTHING scientifically possible to protect both you family and mine.
Im getting vaccinated. 2nd shot a week from today.
mom staying in until it takes full effect unless unavoidable.
When I do go out, I wears mask to protect my fellow citizens because I am a responsible member of an interconnected society.
And I don’t spout anti-science garbage on-line.
Blacklabel
Yet if someone in your family gets corona (god forbid) it’s just as likely by scientific data that they got it from you or your vaccinated buddy than they did from the dirty Trump supporters you hate.
science.
takeda.shingen.1991@gmail.com
Lmao you'll be shocked to learn that sports teams "discriminate" on the basis of athletic ability, and universities discriminate on the basis of academic ability. Not all discrimination is bad.
Blacklabel
https://wkow.com/2021/07/28/covid-19-spread-from-vaccinated-to-unvaccinated-may-already-be-happening-in-dane-county/
Blacklabel
should really reconsider this perceived moral superiority of “the vaccinated”.
And think why the CDC hid this from you. Fauci just said last week that this isn’t true, yet now it is.
Stay safe out there.
bass4funk
Just Remember, Republicans spread Covid, maskless Democrats don’t. I truly believe the virus only attacks conservatives and Democrats are naturally immune to the virus.
Burning Bush
Vaccinations also greatly increase the number of people requiring highly expensive blood clot treatments.
And vaccinated people can still transmit Covid to the rest of society.
Jsapc
No they don't.
wipeout
Your cheap, safe, and effective treatments (ivermectin, or are you still clinging to hydroxychloroquine) inevitably fail when studies are scaled up - as they have to be - and the most vocal practitioners are no longer able to control the space. This is Uri Geller stuff, as are their excuses and penchant for litigation.
NOMINATION
A low percentage of Blacks and Hispanics have received the vaccine compared to white people. All of the celebrities screaming for social justice last year don't say a word about people getting the vaccine for a virus that has a disproportionate amount of Black people. Why?
Blacklabel
That latest CDC report shows vaccinated people getting delta variant at a higher rate than unvaccinated people get delta variant.
as delta is the primary corona out there right now, I will be sticking with my unvaccinated status for now.
each person should decide for themselves without government mandate or negative consequences from society what is best for them.
takeda.shingen.1991@gmail.com
Yeah, but if they're all vaccinated, the chance of someone in your family dying from Covid-19 is virtually zero.
Science.
bass4funk
Easy answer. Since most Blacks vote and are Democrats they are immune to getting the virus, only Republican and conservative minorities are susceptible to the virus.
Blacklabel
And here it starts just as I said. Why credit Trump now after 6 months of denying him any?
(hint: vaccine doesn’t work against delta, vaccinated are spreading more than unvaccinated and it’s dangerous. Deflect blame to Trump)
2020hindsights
Blacklabel
You need to be careful when you read the CDC report: Vaccinated people who get infected are just as infectious as unvaccinated people, but they are much less likely to get infected.
Wrong. The vaccines is very effective against delta. Vaccinated are not spreading more than unvaccinated. Vaccines reduce the risk of severe disease or death 10-fold and reduce the risk of infection three-fold.
zichi
Some unvaccinated being infected by the virus are begging the doctors for the vaccinations only to be told it's too late pal.
lostrune2
Broadway remembers one of their own rising stars died a horrific ordeal battling Covid
"Broadway star Nick Cordero dies at 41 after coronavirus struggle highlighted by wife Amanda Kloots"
https://www.usatoday.com/story/entertainment/movies/2020/07/05/broadway-star-nick-cordero-dies-after-coronavirus-battle/5232813002/
They don't want that to happen again
HintHint*
Now, over 9 out of 10 people in the US who need to be hospitalized are unvaccinated, and 99% of COVID deaths are now of unvaccinated people
In short, unvaccinated people are filling up the hospitals and morgues in the US
https://www.cnet.com/health/99-of-covid-deaths-are-now-of-unvaccinated-people-experts-say/