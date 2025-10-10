 Japan Today
Justice Department Letitia James
FILE - New York Attorney General Letitia James speaks, Feb. 16, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews, File)
world

New York Attorney General Letitia James indicted on fraud charge

5 Comments
By ALANNA DURKIN RICHER, MICHAEL R. SISAK and ERIC TUCKER
WASHINGTON

A grand jury has indicted New York Attorney General Letitia James on a fraud charge in the latest Justice Department case against a perceived enemy of President Donald Trump, a person familiar with the matter told The Associated Press on Thursday.

James was indicted in the Eastern District of Virginia on one count after a mortgage fraud investigation, said the person, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to publicly discuss the matter.

James' office had no immediate comment Thursday.

The indictment, two weeks after a separate criminal case charging former FBI Director James Comey with lying to Congress, is the latest indication of the Trump administration’s norm-busting determination to use the law enforcement powers of the Justice Department to pursue the president’s political foes and public figures who once investigated him.

The James case remained under seal Thursday, making it impossible to assess what evidence prosecutors have. But as was the case with the Comey charges, the prosecution followed a strikingly unconventional case. The Trump administration two weeks ago pushed out Erik Siebert, the veteran prosecutor who had overseen the investigation for months but had resisted pressure to file a case, and replaced him with Lindsey Halligan, a White House aide who was once Trump’s personal lawyer but who has never worked as a federal prosecutor.

Trump has been advocating charging James for months, posting on social media without citing any evidence that she’s “guilty as hell” and telling reporters at the White House, “It looks to me like she’s really guilty of something, but I really don’t know.”

James, a second-term Democrat, has denied wrongdoing. She has said that she made an error while filling out a form related to the home purchase but quickly rectified it and didn’t deceive the lender.

Her lawyer has accused the Justice Department of concocting a bogus criminal case to settle Trump’s personal vendetta against James, who last year won a staggering judgment against Trump and his companies in a lawsuit alleging he lied to banks and others about the value of his assets.

The Justice Department has also been investigating mortgage-related allegations against Federal Reserve board member Lisa Cook, using the probe to demand her ouster, and Sen. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., whose lawyer called the allegations against him “transparently false, stale, and long debunked.”

But James is a particularly personal target. As attorney general, she sued the Republican president and his administration dozens of times and oversaw a lawsuit accusing him of defrauding banks by dramatically overstating the value of his real estate holdings on financial statements.

An appeals court overturned the fine, which had ballooned to more than $500 million with interest, but upheld a lower court’s finding that Trump had committed fraud.

Her lawyer has accused the Justice Department of concocting a bogus criminal case to settle Trump’s personal vendetta against James, who last year won a staggering judgment against Trump and his companies in a lawsuit alleging he lied to banks and others about the value of his assets.

Another bogus vendetta indictment. America is turning into a fascist state.

2 ( +3 / -1 )

pushed out Erik Siebert, the veteran prosecutor who had overseen the investigation for months but had resisted pressure to file a case

He resigned, because his father in law is Comey’s daughter’s godfather and he is friends and was coworkers with Comey children.

was never about whether there was a case or not, as a grand jury (not Trump or the DOJ) has indicted him and now Letitia. Finding out!

-3 ( +0 / -3 )

“No one is above the law. Justice will prevail.”

-3 ( +0 / -3 )

“posting on social media without citing any evidence that she’s “guilty as hell” and telling reporters at the White House, “It looks to me like she’s really guilty of something, but I really don’t know.”

Moronic.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

“When powerful people cheat to get better loans, it comes at the expense of hardworking people.

Everyday Americans cannot lie to a bank to get a mortgage, and if they did, our government would throw the book at them.

There simply cannot be different rules for different people.”

she said it best.

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

