Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Marijuana New York
FILE - Marijuana plants for the adult recreational market are are seen in a greenhouse at Hepworth Farms in Milton, N.Y., July 15, 2022. The first legal dispensary for recreational marijuana in New York is set to open Thursday, Dec. 29, marking a long-awaited launch of a cannabis industry that could become one of the country's most lucrative. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)
world

New York to open first legal pot dispensary by year's end

1 Comment
NEW YORK

The first legal dispensary for recreational marijuana in New York is set to open Dec. 29, marking a long-awaited launch of a cannabis industry that could become one of the country's most lucrative.

Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Wednesday that Housing Works, a minority-controlled nonprofit in Manhattan that serves people with HIV and AIDS, will be the first of 36 recently licensed dispensaries to begin selling cannabis to the general public — even though dozens of illegal shops have been in operation for many months.

The announcement was made one month after the state's Cannabis Control Board took a monumental step in establishing a legal marketplace for marijuana by issuing the first round of licenses. In the coming months, the state is expected to issue an additional 139 licenses, with about 900 applicants waiting to learn their fate.

“The industry will continue to grow from here, creating inclusive opportunity in every corner of New York State with revenues directed to our schools and revitalizing communities," Hochul said in her announcement.

New York legalized recreational use of marijuana in March 2021.

Housing Works, which also serves homeless and formerly incarcerated people, was one of eight nonprofits among the initial licensees.

“This opportunity will not only give our team the resources to further our overall mission, but to feature and elevate products coming from LGBTQ+, BIPOC and women-led cannabis brands across the state," said Charles King, chief executive officer of Housing Works.

The state reserved its first round of retail licenses for applicants with marijuana convictions or their relatives, plus some nonprofit groups. It also planned a $200 million public-private fund to aid “social equity” applicants.

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

1 Comment
Login to comment

This is probably one of the best ways to fight against the American opioids addiction crisis and long overdue.

Big pharma and big alcohol will try to sabotage it as they have done before.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Christmas Cakes in Japan: An Affectionate History

Savvy Tokyo

From Baths to Tea: 5 Ways to Use Yuzu to Survive Winter in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Japanese Culture and Folklore in Persona 5

GaijinPot Blog

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 47

GaijinPot Blog

How To Find A Foreign Baby Name That Also Works in Japanese

Savvy Tokyo

What to Expect as an ALT in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

December Stocking Stuffers: GaijinPot Jobs in Japan Grab Bag Style!

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For December 19-25

Savvy Tokyo

How To Choose the Best Online Tutoring Service in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Speech Delays In Bilingual Kids

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

5 Japanese Movies About Rock Bands You Need To Watch Now

GaijinPot Blog

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 48

GaijinPot Blog