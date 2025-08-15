 Japan Today
People walk on Lambton Quay street in Wellington, New Zealand
People walk on Lambton Quay street in Wellington, New Zealand July 23, 2020. Picture taken July 23, 2020. REUTERS/Praveen Menon/File Photo Image: Reuters/PRAVEEN MENON
world

New Zealand's population exodus hits 13-year high as economy worsens

0 Comments
SYDNEY

New Zealand citizens leaving the country have hit the highest levels in 13 years, with more than a third of those emigrating aged under 30 years as unemployment rises and economic growth remains soft.

Data released by Statistics New Zealand on Friday showed 71,800 New Zealand citizens departed New Zealand in the year ended June 2025, up from 67,500 in the previous 12-month period and below the record 72,400 in the year ended February 2012.

New Zealand's net migration, which is the number of those arriving minus those leaving, also fell with foreign nationals moving to the country of 5.3 million nearly halving from 2024.

The rush to leave comes amid one of the worst economic downturns since 1991, which analysts blame on low productivity and various policy missteps.

Unemployment ticked up to a near five-year high of 5.2% in the second quarter, data showed last week, while the labour force participation rate - which includes workers either employed or actively looking for work - fell to its lowest since the first quarter of 2021.

Since August 2024, the Reserve Bank of New Zealand has cut its cash rate by 225 basis points to support an economy which sank into recession last year. The economy showed signs of improvement with gross domestic product increasing 0.8% in the first quarter.

New Zealanders aged 18 to 30 years made up 38% of the departures, compared with a peak of 60% in 1979.

Economists and analysts have said New Zealanders, stung by fewer job opportunities and the cost of living, are looking to move to neighboring Australia, Britain and elsewhere.

Australia has been offering relocation packages in sectors where they have skill shortages to lure New Zealanders, who do not need visas to work there.

© Thomson Reuters 2025.

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

