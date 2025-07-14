 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

New Zealand aims to double foreign international education market by 2034

0 Comments
By Lucy Craymer
WELLINGTON

New Zealand’s government on Monday released a plan aimed at doubling its international education market to NZ$7.2 billion ($4.32 billion) by 2034, which includes relaxing rules around international students working part-time while studying.

Education Minister Erica Stanford said in a statement that with international student enrollments steadily increasing since 2023, the government wants to “supercharge that growth track.”

“In the short term, Education New Zealand will focus its promotional efforts on markets with the highest potential for growth,” she added.

New Zealand’s international education market is currently worth NZ$3.6 billion to the economy and the government would like to double that over the next decade and wants to see international student enrollments grow from 83,700 in 2024 to 105,000 in 2027 and 119,000 by 2034.

This comes as countries including Australia look to reduce foreign students due to the impact on house prices and the impact on the university experience for domestic students.

New Zealand said, to encourage more foreign students to come to New Zealand, it plans to increase the number of hours that eligible international students can work to 25 hours from 20 hours and extend which foreign students are allowed to work in New Zealand while studying in the country.

© Thomson Reuters 2025.

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

Introducing New Condominiums and Minpaku for Sale from Daiwa House

This webinar will introduce new properties for sale from Daiwa House, one of Japan's leading home builders. Join us August 2, 2025 from 11AM to Noon (Japan Standard Time).

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

10 Summer Beach Day Trips Near Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Japanese Summer Home Hacks

GaijinPot Blog

5 Famous Foods You’ll Find in Nagasaki

GaijinPot Travel

events

Tokyo Events for July 2025

Savvy Tokyo

10 Japanese Children’s Books That Celebrate Neurodiversity

Savvy Tokyo

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 28

GaijinPot Blog

Health

Abortion Laws & Support in Japan: A Foreigner’s Guide

Savvy Tokyo

How to Set Up a Bank Account in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Eviction in Japan: What Are Your Rights as a Foreign Tenant?

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Yojijukugo: 4-Character Kanji Phrases Everyone Should Know!

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

10 Low-Effort Japanese Products That Keep Your Home Clean

Savvy Tokyo

Beppu Hi no Umi Festival

GaijinPot Travel