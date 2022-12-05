Newsletter Signup Register / Login
FILE PHOTO: A COVID-19 lockdown remains in place as an outbreak of cases affects New Zealand
A medical worker administers a COVID-19 test at a testing clinic during a lockdown to curb the spread of a coronavirus in Auckland, New Zealand, on August 26, 2021. Photo: Reuters/Fiona Goodall
world

New Zealand announces review of its handling of COVID-19 pandemic

5 Comments
By Lucy Craymer
WELLINGTON

The New Zealand government said on Monday it would launch an inquiry into the country's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic so future governments could learn from the experience.

A Royal Commission, a public inquiry of the highest level in New Zealand, would look at the overall response, the government said in a statement. That would include considering economic measures, such as fiscal and monetary policy responses but without reviewing particular central bank decisions.

The aim would be identifying lessons that could be applied in a future pandemic.

"It had been over 100 years since we experienced a pandemic of this scale, so it's critical we compile what worked and what we can learn from it should it ever happen again," Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said in a statement.

A one-time poster child for tackling the coronavirus, New Zealand's swift response to the pandemic and its geographic isolation kept the country largely COVID-19 free until the end of 2021, winning Ardern strong domestic support.

But anger over vaccine mandates for people working in sectors such as health and education and strict border closures prompted protests earlier this year. The government's financial response is also now being blamed by some political opposition parties for contributing to three-decade high inflation.

The review will be concluded in mid-2024, the government said.

© Thomson Reuters 2022.

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

5 Comments
Login to comment

New Zealand announces review of its handling of COVID-19 pandemic

About time.

The aim would be identifying lessons that could be applied in a future pandemic.

Don't abandon a strategy that saves lives.

-2 ( +1 / -3 )

The complete lockdowns they had in place achieved nothing except a massive debt that the next 3 generations need to pay for.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Travel

Way of The Samurai: Authentic Japanese Cultural Experiences in Kanazawa

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

10 Of The Best Holiday Advent Calendars In Japan For 2022

Savvy Tokyo

Mount Shosha (Engyoji Temple)

GaijinPot Travel

Kanto and Kansai Word Differences in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

5 Places to Visit in Japan if You Can’t Go to Europe

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Beginner’s Guide to Onsen in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

The Art of Kokedama

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: European Art in Marunouchi

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For Nov. 28 – Dec. 4

Savvy Tokyo

Letters from Japan: ‘Speech Troubles’

Savvy Tokyo

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 45

GaijinPot Blog

Winter

Illumination Events in Japan for Christmas 2022

GaijinPot Blog