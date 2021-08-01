New Zealand apologizes for historic raids on Pacific people

New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern sat motionless Sunday as members of the Pacific Island community pulled a large white mat over her head, completely covering her. Moments later they removed it and embraced her.
It was part of a emotional ceremony at the Auckland Town Hall during which Ardern formally apologized for a racially charged part of the nation’s history known as the Dawn Raids.
It’s when Pasifika people were targeted for deportation in the mid-1970s during aggressive home raids by authorities to find, convict and deport visa overstayers. The raids often took place very early in the morning or late at night.
By being covered in the mat, Ardern was taking part in a traditional Samoan ritual known as an ifoga, in which the subject seeks forgiveness by exposing themselves to a kind of public humiliation.
Ardern told a tearful crowd of several hundred that the government was offering a formal and unreserved apology.
“The government expresses its sorrow, remorse, and regret that the Dawn Raids and random police checks occurred and that these actions were ever considered appropriate,” Ardern said.
At the time of the raids, many Pacific people had come to New Zealand on temporary visas to help fill a need for workers in the nation's factories and fields. But the government appeared to turn on the community by deciding those workers were no longer needed.
People who didn’t look like white New Zealanders were told they should carry identification to prove they weren’t overstayers, and were often randomly stopped in the street, or even at schools or churches. Even though many overstayers at the time were British or American, only Pacific people were targeted for deportation.
Ardern said that while the raids took place almost 50 years ago, their legacy continued.
“It remains vividly etched in the memory of those who were directly impacted. It lives on in the disruption of trust and faith in authorities. And it lives on in the unresolved grievances of Pacific communities that these events happened and that to this day they have gone unaddressed,” she said.
Ardern said that as a gesture of goodwill, the government would fund new education and training scholarships for Pacific communities and would help compile an official account of the raids from written records and oral history.
“As part of this, the community will have the opportunity to come forward and share their experiences,” Ardern said.
Tongan Princess Mele Siu’ilikutapu Kalaniuvalu Fotofili said the impact of the Dawn Raids had haunted her community for generations.
“We are grateful to your government for making the right decision to apologize,” she said to Ardern. “To right the extreme, inhumane, racist and unjust treatment, specifically against my community, in the Dawn Raids era.”
The princess said that while some members of her Tongan community might have been on the wrong side of the law at the time, it didn't warrant the extreme measures taken against them.
But the princess said the government could do a better job of responding to current immigration needs, a comment which drew sustained applause. She said petitions had been submitted to find pathways and residency for overstayers and visa-holders.
“This is a new dawn for my community and the Pacific community at large,” she said.
Sunday's ceremony had originally been scheduled for June but was delayed due to coronavirus measures. The apology didn't come with any broader financial compensation or legal changes, but many Pacific people say it represented an important first step.
PTownsend
Good on modern New Zealanders for being honest about their history, and admitting European whites used racist tactics that did damage to indigenous people.
Reckless
This article is about New Zealand. I am curious what she will apologize about next.
BigYen
It does no harm and it allows people who suffered an unnecessarily heavy-handed application of the law to feel better about what happened. Nothing wrong with that.
Reckless
So up until her tenure as prime minister, is there anything that New Zealand has done right and can be proud of in its past?
M3M3M3
Why do you blame an entire race of people for the actions of the New Zealand government in the mid-1970s? In what other context would this be acceptable? It's a texbook example of inciting racial hatred.
Blacklabel
I had never heard of this incident.
if for nothing else this apology gives people an opportunity to educate themselves about that happened.
im not so sure about this recent trend of judging things from 50 years ago through the lens of 2021 norms.
Reflecting back, It’s wrong what was done, for certain.
Sven Asai
Don’t we have enough other problems on this planet? A new war about who makes the most generous excuses, strongest apologies or highest reparation payments to whatever or whomever happened long time ago at all places where humans lived or live, that is not really so much helpful. Damage has been done everywhere, so just forget it and don’t do new damage. That would be sufficient.
cla68
A central tenet of Marxist ideology is condemning a nation, continually, for its past of “oppression” and “injustice.” This kind of thing never ends well.
zichi
New Zealand is not Marxist, or even anywhere near it.
Commodore Perry
The Workers Party of New Zealand promoted a Marxist ideology.
zichi
There are no Marxist parties in the NW parliament. There are no registered Marxist parties. There are many parties that have never held a single seat.
RiskyMosaic
If she was willing to be subjected to that then that's up to her. But she wasn't even born in the mid-1970s. By all means make the apology and mean it, but "public humiliation?" Nah.
P. Smith
Just saying Marxist frightens “conservatives” and “libertarians,” they they have turned it into a pejorative and fling it about will-nilly.
Jimizo
More uninformed hysterics from the rightwing hymn sheet.
u_s__reamer
The recognition by governments of past abuses committed against minorities have no connection to so-called "Marxists" who in the last 5 years appear to have become the scapegoat meme du jour for all the "unwoke" folk on the right whose paranoid reality composed of conspiracy theories is reflected back to them when they look in their qanonsensical funny mirror. Just give it a rest!
Mr Kipling
I heard that she is going to apologize to "European" New Zealanders for being forced to do that silly dance before rugby matches.