Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

New Zealand bans video game glorifying Christchurch mosque shooting

0 Comments
WELLINGTON

New Zealand's Chief Censor said on Thursday he had banned a video game that appeared to glorify the mass shooting in Christchurch earlier this year that killed 51 Muslim worshippers.

In an attack broadcast live on Facebook, a lone gunman armed with semi-automatic weapons targeted Muslims attending prayers in two Christchurch mosques on March 15, killing 51 people and wounding dozens.

Australian Brenton Tarrant, a suspected white supremacist, has been charged with the attack and faces trial next year.

Chief Censor David Shanks said a video game that celebrated the livestream of the mass shooting has been classified as objectionable.

"The creators of this game set out to produce and sell a game designed to place the player in the role of a white supremacist terrorist killer," Shanks said in a statement. "In this game, anyone who isn’t a white heterosexual male is a target for simply existing."

Shanks previously outlawed the livestreamed video of Christchurch attack, and a manifesto linked to the alleged shooter.

Earlier this month, the censor board also outlawed a 35 minute long video of another attack by an anti-Semitic gunman who killed two people in Halle, Germany.

A document said to have been shared by the gunman in Germany has now also been banned, Shanks said.

Some game producers appear intent on producing a 'family' of white extremist games, and have established a revenue stream from it, with customers in New Zealand and around the world able to purchase the games from the producer’s website, Shanks said.

"The games producers will try to dress their work up as satire but this game is no joke. It crosses the line."

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2019.

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Yokohama Guide for Rugby Fans

We've made a "drinking map" for you so that you can easily find pubs even when you are hammered.

rugby.japantoday.com

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lifestyle

8 Tokyo Bookstores Filled With Foreign-Language Books

Savvy Tokyo

Food & Drink

5 Classic Japanese Sweets To Enjoy With Your Coffee

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Nov 2-3

Savvy Tokyo

Beyond ‘Kowai’: 10 Japanese Words For When You’re Freaked Out

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Lifestyle

7 Japanese Baby Products To Stock Up On For Emergencies

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

A Ranking of the Worst Don Quijote Halloween Costumes You Can Buy This Year

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

True Japan Ghost Stories from GaijinPot Readers

GaijinPot Blog