Newsletter Signup Register / Login
FILE PHOTO: An aerial view of the Whakaari, also known as White Island volcano, in New Zealand
An aerial view of the Whakaari, also known as White Island volcano, in New Zealand Photo: REUTERS file
world

New Zealand court orders millions in fines and compensation over deadly volcanic eruption

0 Comments
AUCKLAND

A New Zealand court on Friday ordered the tour booking agents and managers of an island where a volcanic eruption killed 22 people to pay survivors more than NZ$10 million ($6.1 million) and fined them around NZ$2.6 million.

Tour operators White Island Tours, Volcanic Air Safaris, Kahu New Zealand and Aerius, along with the corporate owner of the island, Whakaari Management Ltd, were found to have not sufficiently ensured the safety of visitors to the island, court filings showed.

There were 47 people on White Island, also known by the Maori name of Whakaari, when the volcano erupted on Dec. 9, 2019. Many of the survivors were badly burnt by searing gas and ash. Most of the victims were international tourists from countries including Australia, the United States and Malaysia.

Whakaari Management must pay compensation of NZ$4.88 million, while White Island Tours must pay NZ$5 million and Volcanic Air Safaris NZ$$330,000, Judge Evangelos Thomas said in his judgment in the District Court of Auckland.

The prosecutor for workplace regulator Worksafe had said during the hearing that the tour operators indicated they did not have the ability to pay fines but argued the judge should impose financial penalties even if they were not paid.

Though the tour operators did conduct risk assessments, they were fundamentally inadequate, Thomas said.

"The safety information tour operators provided to their paying customers was wholly inadequate, not sufficiently informing paying customers about the hazards, the risk, the consequences of an eruption," the judge said.

The five companies involved were either in liquidation, no longer trading, were in a weak financial position or had no assets, the judgment said.

White Island Tours and VASL have insurance cover of NZ$5,000,000 and NZ$300,000 respectively to pay reparations to victims, though they and the other three companies did not appear to be in a position to pay the remaining fines and compensation, the judgment added.

© Thomson Reuters 2024.

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

A Survey on Your Travel Experiences in Japan

Take the survey for a chance to get one of 200 gift cards!

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 8

GaijinPot Blog

10 Beautiful Gardens in Tokyo

GaijinPot Blog

Learn

10 Great Free Apps for Studying Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Saidoji Temple

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

How Buy Baseball Tickets in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Mai Shoji, Freelance Announcer and Media Maven

Savvy Tokyo

New Reoma World

GaijinPot Travel

Learn Japanese to Get a Better Job in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Life as a Ski Instructor in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for Feb. 26 – Mar. 3, 2024

Savvy Tokyo

The 10 Best Spots for Sakura in Saitama

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Celebrating International Women’s Day in Tokyo 2024

Savvy Tokyo