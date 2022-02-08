New Zealand COVID protest convoy jams streets near parliament

A convoy of trucks and campervans blocked streets near New Zealand's parliament in Wellington on Tuesday to protest against COVID restrictions and vaccinations, inspired by a similar demonstration in Canada.
Plastered with messages such as "give us back our freedom" and "coercion is not consent", hundreds of vehicles parked in streets surrounding the parliament building known as The Beehive. Hundreds more drove around the city center with their horns blaring as more than 1,000 protesters on foot listened to speeches.
Wellington man Stu Main said the protesters felt their concerns about rights being eroded were not being heard by the government.
"I'm actually vaccinated but I'm against mandating people to be vaccinated," he told AFP. "I think it's disgraceful, forcing vaccination on people who don't want it."
The demonstration remained peaceful, with police reporting no arrests or major incidents.
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said she had no intention of entering discussions with convoy participants, arguing that the majority of New Zealanders had shown their support for the government's vaccination program.
"Ninety-six percent of New Zealanders have gone out and got a vaccination, which has enabled us to live now with fewer restrictions because of the extra protection that has provided," she told Radio New Zealand.
COVID vaccinations are mandatory for people working in certain sectors in New Zealand, such as health, law enforcement, education and defense.
A pass system is also in force, with people required to show proof of vaccination to enter restaurants, sports events and religious services.
It is not required for public transport, supermarkets, schools and accessing health services.
Several of the Wellington protesters carried Canadian flags, including an expatriate named Billy, who declined to give his surname.
"I'm just supporting the brothers in Canada, fighting for freedom over there," he said.
A "Freedom Convoy" of truckers has gridlocked the Canadian capital Ottawa for more than a week, prompting city authorities to declare a state of emergency.
Organizers of the Wellington convoy have not said how long they intend to remain parked in the city.© 2022 AFP
2020hindsights
I walked past my local vaccination centre today and it was jam packed of people getting their boosters. The vast majority of NZers want to be vaccinated.
This protest is from a tiny minority of NZers doing a copycat of Canada.
WilliB
Denmark, with the same population size as NZ plus several borders, has lifted all Covid restrictions. The NZ health authorities might want to talk to them and re-think their stubborn one-way approach.
RiskyMosaic
I agree with Stu Main. My placard would say "Please open the borders; you're hurting families."
PTownsend
I cannot verify the veracity of the above statement, but (anecdotal evidence to follow) the majority of Kiwis I have met over the decades have been reasonable people, and I think the vast majority of reasonable people want to be vaccinated.
Also, given New Zealander's history with farm animals, I also think most people there are aware that most medicines appropriate for farm animals are probably NOT appropriate for humans.
James
@WilliB
Deaths in Denmark from covid-19 3,909 verses Deaths in New Zealand from covid-19 53
I think even though Stubborn it is the better strategy.
nonu6976
was going to say more or less the same thing - is was few hundred folks, nothing major at all.
Bronco
This New Zealand understands how Rights work.
It's not that 51% can vote away the rights of 49%.
It's that 99% will respect the rights of 1% no matter what.
Basic human rights should apply to all New Zealanders.