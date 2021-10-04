New Zealand drops 'COVID zero' goal after Delta outbreak

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern admitted Monday that New Zealand's widely praised "COVID zero" strategy had failed to halt a stubborn outbreak in Auckland and said a new approach was needed.
The hardline elimination policy had largely protected the country from the pandemic, with residents enjoying a near-normal domestic life alongside tight restrictions on international borders.
But an August outbreak prompted a seven-week lockdown in its main population center that has failed to curb infection rates.
Ardern said the highly transmissible Delta variant had proved a "game-changer" that could not be eliminated.
"Even with the long-term restrictions we've had, we patently haven't reached zero," she added.
Ardern said she would not immediately dump the elimination strategy but lockdown restrictions in Auckland would be eased slightly, even though new case numbers have not fallen.
She added that the change -- a major shift to her previous goal of completely stamping out the virus -- was possible because vaccination rates had increased dramatically.
"Elimination was important because we didn't have vaccines, now we do, so we can begin to change the way we do things," she told reporters.
Auckland will remain in lockdown for now but the government will conduct weekly reviews to time the reintroduction of freedoms.
City residents can meet outdoors in groups of up to 10 from Wednesday and steps such as reopening shops and schools will be considered in the coming weeks.
The rest of the country was allowed out of lockdown in early September.
Before the Auckland outbreak, New Zealand's elimination strategy was widely lauded by bodies such at the World Health Organization, with just 27 deaths in a population of five million.
Opposition leader Judith Collins said Ardern had offered only a "vague wishlist" that failed to outline a coherent plan to replace the "COVID zero" approach.© 2021 AFP
Jaymann
Ardern thereby confirming that she no idea what she is doing. The country has printed itself to a standstill, inflation is rising, democratic process is calmly disregarded by the labour government while the media (bailed out by the same government) keeps telling everyone the situation is all roses.
Just like her now infamous: "eliminate child poverty" promise/lie, so goes her elimination of covid 'strategy'.
mrtinjp
So the earlier strategy of lock it down and stamp it out is now not viable, how predictable, the COVID zero approach was never going to work, looks like she is moving towards the Singapore model..
Concerned Citizen
Now she's finally being more realistic. It's just common sense that such viruses can never be fully eliminated. Put in reasonable measures to limit spread and then open the country up.
BigYen
For which, until very recently, the majority of the New Zealand people has shown itself to be very grateful. But now that Delta has changed the situation, at least PM Ardern has the flexibility to change her mind and her tactics - unlike her critics, whose negativity and personalised hatred for a mildly left-wing leader knows no bounds, especially when combined with her success at fighting a virus no that no other leader worldwide has managed to equal.
https://thespinoff.co.nz/politics/23-08-2021/exclusive-poll-resounding-popular-support-for-decision-to-take-nz-into-strict-lockdown/
ian
Yes, everyone should be adapting to changing situations