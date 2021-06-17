Newsletter Signup Register / Login
New Zealand's economy has returned to pre-COVID levels, driven by spending on hospitality and big-ticket retail goods such as televisions and cars Photo: AFP/File
world

New Zealand economy back to pre-pandemic levels

0 Comments
WELLINGTON

New Zealand's economy posted better-than-expected growth of 1.6 percent in the first quarter of 2021, official data showed Thursday, with analysts saying activity was back at pre-coronavirus levels.

The expansion in January-March this year exceeded forecasts of a 0.5 percent rise and reversed a 1.0 percent contraction in the final quarter of 2020.

Statistics New Zealand said the figures meant the economy grew 2.4 percent in the 12 months to the end of March, driven by spending on hospitality and big-ticket retail goods such as televisions and cars.

New Zealand has largely contained the coronavirus, with no recent community transmission and just 26 deaths in a population of five million, allowing minimal day-to-day restrictions.

While there was a brief recession in mid-2020, Kiwibank chief economist Jarrod Kerr said surging domestic activity had more than made up for declines recorded in sectors such as tourism and international education.

Kerr said a booming housing market was fueling construction, which rose 6.6 percent in the quarter.

"The economy has confidently returned to pre-COVID levels," he said. "We've more than dodged a double dip recession. We've outrun it. We're spending and building our way out of the hole that COVID created."

Kerr said the strong figures meant the central bank, which has held its base rate at a record low of 0.25 percent since March 2020, would likely look at easing monetary policy by May next year.

© 2021 AFP

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Families

Pregnancy In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 24

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Just How Many Seasons Does Japan Really Have?

GaijinPot Blog

Love & Relationships

5 At-Home Rainy Day Date Ideas

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For June 14-20

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For June 7-13

Savvy Tokyo

Cool Part-time Jobs in Japan for The Month of June

GaijinPot Blog

Gaijinpot Direct Summer 2021

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

5 Days Exploring Akita, Aomori and Iwate Prefectures with the JR East Pass

GaijinPot Blog

Families

Father’s Day In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #134: Student Asking For Milk Told ‘Go to Kindergarten’

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #135: The ‘Bowing Seal’ Custom is Too Much

GaijinPot Blog