 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Jevon McSkimming had been the second-highest ranking police officer in New Zealand Image: AFP/File
world

New Zealand ex-deputy police commissioner admits to having material showing child abuse, bestiality

0 Comments
WELLINGTON

New Zealand's former deputy police commissioner admitted on Thursday to possessing child sexual exploitation and bestiality material, which he had stored on his work devices.

Jevon McSkimming, previously the second-highest ranking police officer in New Zealand, was arrested and charged in June with eight counts of possessing objectionable material.

The courts had prevented media from reporting his name or other details of the case but his right to anonymity lapsed in August.

McSkimming admitted to three representative charges of possessing objectionable material, his lawyer told the Wellington District Court on Thursday.

The original charges alleged the 52-year-old had possessed child exploitation and bestiality material between specific dates. One of the charges stated the offenses happened between July 2020 and December 2024.

McSkimming was suspended from his job on full pay in December 2024, when an investigation into his conduct was launched.

Details of those allegations cannot be reported.

He was on leave for six months before his resignation in May and will be sentenced in December.

New Zealand's Police Commissioner Richard Chambers described the case as "disgraceful" on Thursday. "The outcome shows all police, no matter their rank, are accountable to the laws that apply to us all," he said.

© 2025 AFP

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Buy a Home in Japan as a Foreigner

Learn how to buy a home in Japan, including market trends, property buying procedures, and financing. The webinar will be held on November 11, 2025, from 6PM to 7PM (Japan Standard Time).

Register Today

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lifestyle

A Guide To Products, Salons & Afro-Hair Care in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Events

Tokyo Weekly Events: What’s On? (Nov.4 – 10)

GaijinPot Blog

Live

How to Buy an Abandoned House in Japan (and What It Costs)

GaijinPot Blog

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 45

GaijinPot Blog

Families

Ijime: Bullying in Japanese Schools

Savvy Tokyo

Tokoname

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

Exorcism in Japan: True Stories of Possession

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

How To Enjoy Onsen in Japan As A Family

Savvy Tokyo

Food

What’s A Bal? Friendly Fusion Izakaya Explained

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

5 Luxury Love Hotels in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Events

Osaka Weekly Events: What’s On? (Nov.4 – 10)

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Shichi-Go-San: How To Celebrate The Unique Japanese Milestone For Kids Ages 7-5-3

Savvy Tokyo