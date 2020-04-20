New Zealand to ease lockdown on April 27

New Zealand will extend the lockdown measures in place to beat the coronavirus by a week, after which it will move to a lower level of restrictions, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Monday.
"New Zealand will move out of Alert Level 4 lockdown at 11.59 p.m. on Monday April 27, one week from today," Ardern said in a news conference.
"We will then hold in Alert Level 3 for two weeks, before reviewing how we are tracking again, and making further decisions at cabinet on the 11th of May," she said.© Thomson Reuters 2020.
nonu6976
Good move IMHO - with only single digit infections over the last few days, it was no doubt very tempting to reduce the alert level right now. Ardern recently said she wanted to eliminate the virus entirely from NZ, and she may just do that, although keeping it from returning will no doubt prove impossible. Lets not forget NZ implemented some of the most, if not the most restrictive quarantine measures of any country in the world, and they did it very early - even before the first confirmed case in the country. Some would say its 'police state' tactics, but you cannot deny its success with a very very low mortality rate and no overwhelmed heath system.