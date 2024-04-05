New Zealand eyes NATO deal amid security rethink

New Zealand on Friday said it was ready to sign a new cooperation deal with NATO, as the country rethinks security in the face of regional tensions and growing Chinese military might.
Foreign minister Winston Peters said after a two-day visit to NATO headquarters in Brussels that a "partnership programme" with the alliance would be agreed "in the coming months".
Since the centre-right coalition was elected last October, steadfastly independent New Zealand has looked to deepen military ties with "traditional" Western allies.
"The coalition government has made clear the strong emphasis it places on cooperation with New Zealand's traditional partners, and NATO is a big part of that," Peters said.
New Zealand has had a partnership with NATO since 2012, but the new deal is expected to foster much closer strategic alignment.
Wellington is also looking at joining Australian, U.S. and UK joint research into military use of artificial intelligence, hypersonic weapons and other emerging technologies.
Since World War II, New Zealand has been a part of the FiveEyes intelligence-sharing alliance with Australia, Canada, the United Kingdom and the United States.
But it has sometimes been an uneasy ally when it comes to military matters.
Objections to nuclear weapons caused a decades-long defense pact with the United States to be effectively mothballed in the 1980s.
And the country's dependence on trade with China -- New Zealand's largest commercial partner -- has forced Wellington to walk a fine diplomatic line between Beijing and Washington.
"New Zealand is playing a dangerous game," Geoffrey Miller, a geopolitical analyst at the Victoria University of Wellington told AFP.
Miller worries that signing a new tailored deal with NATO or joining with AUKUS could be seen as a "red flag" by key trade partner China.
"At some point, China may simply snap back", he said.
Beijing has been fiercely critical of the AUKUS pact, which includes supplying Australia with a fleet of nuclear-powered submarines.
There are already signs that tensions with China are building. In March, China's foreign minister Wang Yi made a rare visit to the country and spoke of shoring up diplomatic ties.
At the same time, the New Zealand government revealed a Chinese state-backed group hacked its parliamentary system back in 2021.
Beijing rejected the cyber-attack accusation as "groundless and irresponsible".
Peters is expected to meet US Secretary of State Antony Blinken next week.
New Zealand's desire to revamp its roughly 15,000-strong military and upgrade its armoury of aging equipment is likely to be front of mind.
New Zealand's defense ministry last year admitted the forces were "not in a fit state to respond to future challenges".
Former New Zealand diplomat Marion Crawshaw said the government must beef up defense spending when the budget is announced next month.
"You only need to look around the world to think that we need to be doing and spending more," she told AFP.© 2024 AFP
GuruMick
North Atlantic Treaty Organisation when New Zealand is in the South Pacific.
I really cant see China having its eye on NZ.
An independent position has served them well for decades
and hey, we still have ANZUS ..... Aussies will always back NZ in all matters except sport.
Hawk
I was thinking that, too. But they're not joining it, just looking to cooperate. I'm not 100% sure what they can offer though. A prop-powered biplane and a leaky submarine?
Alongfortheride
You mean apart from the huge natural gas ground off the East Coast of the South Island?
Daniel Neagari
.... so much trouble... just change the damn acronym already to something else.
for example Global Alliance Treaty Organization, and have a big cat as a logo
METATTOKYO
While New Zealand is not a full NATO member, it offers several forms of support and cooperation to the alliance, including:
Shared Values and Strategic Interests: New Zealand champions a rules-based international order, democracy, and human rights – values aligned with NATO's goals. The country is also strategically located in the Indo-Pacific, a region of growing geopolitical importance.
Military Expertise: The New Zealand Defence Force (NZDF) is well-respected for its professionalism and experience. Contributions include:
Peacekeeping missions in various regions (particularly the Pacific)
Humanitarian aid and disaster relief efforts
Training and capacity building of partner nations
Intelligence Sharing: As part of the Five Eyes intelligence network, New Zealand participates in information gathering and analysis relevant to NATO's security concerns.
Cybersecurity Collaboration: New Zealand is actively developing its cybersecurity capabilities, potentially offering expertise and cooperation with NATO in defending against cyber threats.
Tackling Global Challenges: New Zealand prioritizes issues overlapping with NATO concerns, such as:
Climate change security implications
Combating disinformation and foreign interference
Maritime security and adherence to international law in the Indo-Pacific.
Political and Diplomatic Support: New Zealand offers valuable diplomatic backing to NATO initiatives focusing on upholding international rules and norms.
Evolving Relationship
New Zealand's contributions to NATO are expected to grow, particularly in these areas:
Joint Exercises: Increased participation in NATO-led exercises and training programs.
Closer Collaboration: Enhanced political and strategic consultations, potentially through a formal Individual Partnership Program with NATO.
Indo-Pacific Focus: New Zealand's unique perspective and knowledge of the Indo-Pacific could become a valuable asset as NATO expands its focus towards this region.
Hawk
METATTOKYO,
Thanks for responding to my joke with a copy/paste from ChatGTP. I learned a lot.
METATTOKYO
You are most welcome.
Hopefully, this will encourage you to do your own research next time before commenting. :)
Hawk
You know what a 'joke' is, right? Setup and punchline?
GuruMick
So its "the gas " the Chinese want.
Dastardly Chinese !
rcch
I love New Zealand but not even Hawaii is part of NATO. NATO stands for North Atlantic Treaty Organization. But again, I love New Zealand, I’m not gonna say I’m against this.
John
New zeland can offer good quality manuka honey for nato members. I think NZ is too small to be targeted by China
englisc aspyrgend
Become a member, no. Close co-operation to mutual benefit, yes.
The more democratic liberal and civilised countries work together the better and safer every country in the world is.
John
The Chinese have their eyes on anything that has strategic value and that they can’t buy or steal.
/dev/random
How do you explain Italy and Luxembourg being founding members of NATO?
Yrral
Only insecure people need the US protection, when the US fail to protect it own citizens, people needing the US protection is like a drowning man,they will grab anything and pull it down with him
WiseOneIn Kansai
More mixed salad!!
Use a translation app dude!!
rcch
I know that they are not looking to become a member of NATO, but still—we don’t know what is being discussed behind closed doors, “cooperation deals” after “cooperation deals”, at the end of the day, it’s almost the same thing but
englisc aspyrgendToday 07:27 pm JST “ Become a member, no. Close co-operation to mutual benefit, yes.
The more democratic liberal and civilised countries work together the better and safer every country in the world is. “
Well said.
…
Daniel NeagariToday 05:45 pm JST “ .... so much trouble... just change the damn acronym already to something else.
for example Global Alliance Treaty Organization, and have a big cat as a logo “
Lmao.
isabelle
New Zealand most certainly is being targeted by China. The article mentions cyberattacks and parliamentary interference, and there's also China's diplomatic and economic pressure (China is NZ's biggest export market).
Aside from government, academia has shone a light on China's nefarious actions. And China has, unsurprisingly, resorted to intimidation of such people, as it always does. Anne-Marie Brady is a famous case.
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2019/jan/23/im-being-watched-anne-marie-brady-the-china-critic-living-in-fear-of-beijing
Basically, China is just bad news whatever country you're in.
rcch
Article 5 of the NATO Treaty, which requires signatories to come to each other's aid if they are attacked in Europe or North America, doesn't apply to Hawaii as it is situated in the Pacific Ocean. Unlike California, Colorado or Alaska, Hawaii is not part of the continental US that reaches the North Atlantic Ocean on its eastern shores.
The argument for not including Hawaii is simply that it’s not part of North America. The exception is spelled out in the Washington Treaty, the document that established NATO in 1949, a decade before Hawaii became a state.
While Article 5 of the treaty provides for collective self-defense in the event of a military attack on any member state, Article 6 limits the geographic scope of that.
An armed attack on one or more of the Parties is deemed to include an armed attack on the territory of any of the Parties in Europe or North America,” Article 6 says. It also says any island territories must be in the North Atlantic, north of the Tropic of Cancer.
Any treaty amendment to include Hawaii would be unlikely to gain consensus because other members have territories outside of the boundaries set in Article 5.
Haaa Nemui
True that and vice versa…
except pavlova…
oh and Crowded House…
not to mention Phar Lap (ok sport I guess).
You can keep Russell Crowe.
1glenn
If the US gets another MAGA president, New Zealand won't be able to count on America, so a very good idea to build alliances.
/dev/random
I can, but it was a question for you. If, as you argue, Hawaii is not part of NATO because it's not in the North Atlantic, please explain how Italy and Luxembourg -- neither anywhere close of the North Atlantic, the latter even being landlocked -- are members of NATO, founding members even.
UChosePoorly
The free world needs to stick together as we are strongest that way against the forces of autocracy and repression.
UChosePoorly
I think I can help weight in on the Hawaii question - while it may be technically excluded from Article 5, NATO nations (and others) are free to join the US on a voluntary basis as we curb-stomp whomever lacks the intelligence and self-preservation instinct to attack Hawaii.
theFu
It is. Hawaii is part of the USA. So is Guam and Puerto Rico, The Marshall Islands, etc. They are tied to NATO just like New York state and NYC are.
If the world was peaceful, truthful and govts worked together, there wouldn't be any need for any military alignments. That isn't the world today. Russia invaded a peaceful neighbor for no reason. They've worked to take over another 2 countries - Georgia and Belarus. Russia threatens Poland and Finland.
China threatens isn't neighbors with actions. They are fighting India, have fake attacks (so far) against Taiwan, and routinely bump and drown ships inside non-Chinese territorial waters. China encourages their fishing fleet to rape far away places with over-fishing. They've been caught off the Chile/Peru coasts fishing illegally. A Chinese fishing ship was sunk off the Argentine cost a few years ago - also caught illegally fishing.
Chinese military fighters hassle planes flying in international airspace with dangerous maneuvers, multiple times every month, though it has dropped of since foreign investments into China became a trickle last fall.
UChosePoorly
Marshall Islands are not part of the US, but agree with the rest of your post, theFu.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Marshall_Islands
GuruMick
Re China salivating over NZ gas fields...
I think the logistics are presently overwhelming for China to take by force.
China doesnt have many long range navel vessels, add fuel, food, man power, ect and its a mission impossible.
More likely is that China would, as does many EU nations, engage on a maritime agreement with NZZ to mine the gas fields.
In Australia we sell our nat.gas for a pittance to giant mega corporations from overseas.
I suspect China would weigh up costs and benefits and go the usual trade agreement route.
In 100 years China probably wont be ruled under a one party system....and NZ will still dominate world rugby.
theFu
Sorry for the mistake. Kwajalein is part of the Marshall Islands, but has US military and civilian contractors on it doing interesting work, so I assumed it was a territory of the US. Appears to just be leased from the Marshall Islands govt. Part of the extended family has lived there off and on since the 1960s. Very few vehicles. When they last lived there, not hotels. Fantastic scuba diving. Not much else to do besides work and stay entertained with each other is how it was described to me. I've never been.
I would say that any contract for resources of a country needs to include 50% of the profits go the largest govt area that barely contains the area. This way, the people of the area benefit from the natural resources being sold, not just the company that grabs them. Think of all the poor parts of the world where sharing like that would have pulled them from poverty decades ago.