Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Chris Hipkins speaks outside New Zealand's parliament in Wellington
Chris Hipkins speaks to members of the media in this Jan 21 file photo. Photo: REUTERS
world

New Zealand gov't reverses move to introduce bill to lower voting age to 16

0 Comments
WELLINGTON

The New Zealand government backtracked on Monday on introducing legislation to lower the voting age to 16 in the country's general elections, saying it does not have the required numbers for the bill to pass in parliament.

Any change in electoral law will require the support of 75% of parliament members and Prime Minister Chris Hipkins said his government does not have that level of backing in parliament.

But Hipkins said he would introduce a bill to lower the voting age for local government elections as that would only require a regular majority in the parliament.

"Giving the vote to 16 and 17-year-olds is something that I do support and I'm happy to see progressed," Hipkins said during a media conference.

New Zealand's highest court in November ruled the country's current voting age of 18 was discriminatory, saying it was inconsistent with the country's Bill of Rights, which gives people a right to be free from age discrimination when they have reached 16. The case was brought by youth advocacy group Make It 16.

Jacinda Ardern, who was the prime minister then, had said the government would draft legislation to reduce the voting age, which could then be put to a vote in parliament. The Green Party offered its support but the main opposition National Party, said it would oppose it.

© Thomson Reuters 2023.

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Enjoy your life in Japan with Your Own Car!

Get your car loan by completing your application process online with Suruga Bank's auto loan service.

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: An Anthology of Contemporary Art

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

5 Ways to Sustainably Source English Books in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Everything You Need to Know About Being Paid to Leave Tokyo

GaijinPot Blog

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 9

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Who’s Scared Of Yokai: 5 Weird Creatures From Japanese Folklore

GaijinPot Blog

5 Ramen Restaurants to Try in Fukuoka

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

5 Popular Hobbies to Try in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 8

GaijinPot Blog

Matsue Historic District

GaijinPot Travel

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For March 6-12

Savvy Tokyo

Buying Randoseru: Japanese Elementary School Bag Guide

Savvy Tokyo

Last Minute Date Spot Ideas In and Around Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo