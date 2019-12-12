Newsletter Signup Register / Login
In this combo made from two satellite images taken May 12, 2019, left, and Dec. 11, 2019, right, by Maxar Technologies steam rises from the volcano on White Island off the coast of Whakatane, New Zealand. Photo: Satellite image ©2019 Maxar Technologies via AP
world

New Zealand hospitals order skin to treat volcano survivors

0 Comments
By NICK PERRY
WHAKATANE, New Zealand

New Zealand medical staff were working around the clock Thursday treating severely burned survivors of a volcanic eruption that police said was believed to have killed 16 people.

The enormity of the task facing New Zealand's hospital burn units was clear when Dr. Peter Watson, a chief medical officer, said at a news conference that extra skin has been ordered from American skin banks.

Hospital personnel anticipated needing an extra 120 square meters (1,300 square feet) of skin for grafting onto the patients, Watson said. Most of the survivors of Monday's eruption suffered critical burns and remain hospitalized.

The towering eruption of scaling steam and ash occurred as 47 visitors explored White Island, the tip of a mostly underwater volcano that's about 50 kilometers (30 miles) off New Zealand's North Island.

Police said Thursday an additional two people had died in the hospital, raising the confirmed toll to eight. Another eight bodies are believed to remain on the ash-covered island, where continuing volcanic activity has delayed their retrieval.

Authorities say 24 Australians, nine Americans, five New Zealanders, four Germans, two Britons, two Chinese and a Malaysian were visiting the island at the time of the eruption. Many were from a Royal Caribbean cruise ship that had left Sydney two days earlier.

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said Thursday some injured Australians had been medically evacuated and such flights would continue. Australia previously said up to 10 such patients would be transferred to hospitals in Victoria and New South Wales states for further treatment.

New Zealand's GeoNet seismic monitoring agency lowered White Island's volcanic alert level to 2, noting there's been no further eruption since Monday, when the level had briefly been raised to 4. Its alert level since late Monday had been 3 on a scale where 5 signifies a major eruption.

A further eruption in the next day still remains a possibility, the agency said Thursday, noting volcanic tremors are rising and steam and mud were being vented regularly.

© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Discover central Japan

A travel guide to Mie, Aichi, Gifu and Nagano prefectures

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Japanese, Korean, Chinese: Which Language is the Easiest to Learn?

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

2019 Top Jobs in Japan Week 50

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Culture

7 Places to See the First Sunrise of 2020 in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Adventures

An Insider’s Guide to Visiting Tokyo Disneyland with Children

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Dec 14-15

Savvy Tokyo

Food & Drink

10 Winter Cocktails To Soothe Your Soul This Holiday Season

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Best Christmas Markets In And Around Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo