 Japan Today Get your ticket to GaijinPot Expo 2024
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
FILE PHOTO: Protest against the incoming government and its policies, in Wellington
FILE PHOTO: Kathy Hughes holds a sign as she takes part in a march led by New Zealand political party Te Pati Maori to demonstrate against the incoming government and its policies, in Wellington, New Zealand, December 5, 2023. REUTERS/Lucy Craymer/File Photo Image: Reuters/Staff
world

New Zealand Maori begin march on capital to protest indigenous treaty bill

0 Comments
By Lewis Jackson
AUCKLAND

Hundreds of people on Monday set out on a nine-day march to New Zealand's capital of Wellington in protest over legislation that would reinterpret a treaty at the heart of race relations in the Pacific country.

Convoys of cars and marchers set off after a dawn ceremony at Cape Reinga, in the country's far north, and will stage rallies in towns and cities as they move south, according to Eru Kapa Kingi, spokesperson for Toitu Te Tiriti or Honour the Treaty.

While the march, or hikoi, was sparked by the bill currently before parliament, organizers want the march to ignite a broader conversation about New Zealand's relationship to Maori, he said.

"This is to build a hunger not just with Maori but also people in Aotearoa (New Zealand) to properly understand the people of this country and what happened to Indigenous people," he said.

The Treaty of Waitangi, first signed in 1840 between the British Crown and more than 500 Maori chiefs, lays down how the two parties agreed to govern. The interpretation of clauses in this document guides legislation and policy today.

Introduced by New Zealand's centre-right government last week, the Treaty Principles Bill, would enshrine a narrower interpretation of the treaty in law. Decades of interpretation by the courts and a separate Maori tribunal have tended to expand Maori rights and privileges.

Associate Justice Minister David Seymour said last week the bill would allow the important political and constitutional questions raised by the treaty to be decided in parliament instead of the courts.

His ACT New Zealand party won 8.6% of the vote in last year's election and argues non-Indigenous citizens are disadvantaged by policies designed to uplift Maori, who are over-represented in many measures of social and financial disadvantage.

While the bill will almost certainly fail, its introduction has inflamed racial tensions in New Zealand where Maori make up about 20% of the country's 5.3 million people.

The protest will hold a large rally in New Zealand's largest city Auckland on Wednesday before traveling down the country to reach Wellington next Thursday. Organizers expect tens of thousands of protesters to participate by the time it gets to Wellington.

© Thomson Reuters 2024.

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

Tesla High class Uber Driver (High Pay + Flexible Hours) -- Try something new!

Welcoming inexperienced applicants and drivers of all types.

Apply Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lifestyle

Japanese Ways to Combat the Cold

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

100 Yen Shop Must-Haves for Emergency Disasters

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Savvy’s Guide To The Best Lesbian Bars and Apps in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

The Must-Visit Secondhand Luxury Event in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

tokyo

Akigawa Valley

GaijinPot Travel

How To Navigate The Trains In Tokyo With Google Maps

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events For November 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

Women Samurai in Japanese History

Savvy Tokyo

Winter

10 Winter Illuminations in Japan (Excluding Tokyo)

GaijinPot Blog

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 37

GaijinPot Blog

Mizumoto Park

GaijinPot Travel

Is a Hospitality Job in Japan Worth It?

GaijinPot Blog