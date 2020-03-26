New Zealand mosque shooter changes plea to guilty

One year after killing 51 worshipers at two Christchurch mosques, an Australian white supremacist accused of the slaughter on Thursday changed his plea to guilty.
Twenty-nine-year-old Brenton Harrison Tarrant pleaded guilty to 51 counts of murder, 40 counts of attempted murder and one count of terrorism. The killing spree was the deadliest in New Zealand's modern history and prompted the government to rush through new laws banning most semi-automatic weapons.
Tarrant was scheduled to go to trial on the charges in June. His change in plea came as a surprise and relief to survivors and relatives of the victims.
A sentencing date has yet to be set. Tarrant faces life imprisonment on the charges.
The plea came at a hastily arranged court hearing at a time that New Zealand was beginning a four-week lockdown to try and combat the new coronavirus. The lockdown meant that Tarrant appeared in the court from his jail cell via video link and that only a few people were allowed inside the courtroom.
starpunk
If he thinks this CoVID-19 and his guilty plea is going to get him off the hook he'd better think again. Nonetheless, the plea change is a plus - now the NZ system can jail this scumbag for good with a quicker trial.
Strangerland
It bothers me that his name was mentioned in this article, much less repeated multiple times.
There was a concentrated effort to keep it out of the media at the time, with the general consensus being that publicizing the names of these guys only makes it more appealing to others in the future.
The Associated Press, and JT as the publisher, have both flouted this for no good reason.
He should be referred to by other more journalistic terms, such as 'the shooter', or 'the convicted'.
cracaphat
If you go round killing people randomly under the guise of a racist redneck for no reason,I would have NO qualms on you being outed.I would feel for your family if they were not that way inclined.But please...
Goodlucktoyou
He is a coward and a wimp. NZ thankfully doesn’t have the death penalty. If he is a real man (without an inferiority complex), go to a Muslim country and see what happens to him when detained. Hope he is rotted in a cell naked with the Mongrel Mob as his teachers.
WilliB
Goodlucktoyou:
Don´t know which muslim country you are talking about, but in most I can think of he would get killed on the spot right there, if he shot up a mosque. What is your point?
WilliB
cracaphat:
If you read his manifesto, you would know he had a reason. Not that I agree with it, but the claims of "random" and "no reason" are simply wrong.