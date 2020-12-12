Newsletter Signup Register / Login
An Air New Zealand plane at Wellington airport. The government is planning for quarantine-free travel with the Cook Islands Photo: AFP
world

New Zealand moves to reopen border but only with Cook Islands

0 Comments
By Marty MELVILLE
WELLINGTON

New Zealand took tentative steps Saturday towards reopening its borders for the first time in the Covid era, but only with the tiny Cook Islands in the South Pacific.

The government announcement made no mention of any plans for a broader expansion to take in Australia, which introduced a one-way travel bubble in October allowing quarantine-free travel from New Zealand to Australia but not vice-versa.

New Zealand has been widely praised for its strict handling of the coronavirus which has caused just 25 deaths in a population of five million.

In a brief statement, the government said planning was now under way for quarantine-free travel with the Cook Islands to begin in the first quarter of next year.

"It will allow people to travel more easily between our two countries, while acknowledging that the priority remains to protect our populations from Covid-19," Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said.

It has been more than three weeks since the last case of community transmission in New Zealand, and the Cook Islands are Covid free.

Cook Islands Prime Minister Mark Brown said the free movement of people between New Zealand and his country "is central to our close relationship" and integral to the Cook Islands' recovery from the coronavirus.

The Cook Islands is self-governing in "free association" with New Zealand, meaning that while it administers its own affairs, Cook Islanders are both New Zealand citizens and Cook Islands nationals.

© 2020 AFP

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 49

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Winners of the Top 10 Japan Travel Destinations for 2021

GaijinPot Blog

Japanese Culture

Japanese Decoded: Microwave Ovens

Savvy Tokyo

Savvy Spotlight

Choosing Slow Fashion With Vintage Kimono-Dress Maker Lia

Savvy Tokyo

Working from Home: English Teachers and the ‘New Normal’

GaijinPot Blog

Outdoors

TOP 10 JAPAN TRAVEL DESTINATIONS FOR 2021

GaijinPot Travel

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For December 12-13

Savvy Tokyo

Seasonal Trends

The Most Magical Experiences To Wrap-up 2020

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Immerse Yourself in the Cultural Heritage of Japan from the Comfort of Home

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #108: Perfectly Failed Pictures

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Japanese Anti-Sexual Violence Ad, #ActiveBystander, Becomes Online Hit

Savvy Tokyo

Kanagawa

GaijinPot Travel