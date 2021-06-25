New Zealand plans stronger hate speech laws

New Zealand said on Friday that it plans to strengthen its hate speech laws, and increase penalties for inciting hatred and discrimination, in response to the attack by a white supremacist in Christchurch two years ago that killed 51 Muslims.
The move comes after a Royal Commission of Inquiry into the Christchurch attack on March 15, 2019 recommended changes to hate speech and hate crime laws, which it said were weak deterrents for people targeting religious and other minority groups with hate.
New Zealand's hate speech laws have resulted in just one prosecution and two civil claims so far, the Royal Commission had noted.
"Protecting our right to freedom of expression while balancing that right with protections against ‘hate speech’ is something that requires careful consideration and a wide range of input,” Justice Minister Kris Faafoi said at a press conference.
The government proposed new criminal offenses for hate speech that it said would be clearer and more effective.
Under the proposal a person who "intentionally stirs up, maintains or normalizes hatred" would break the law if they did so by being threatening, abusive or insulting, including by inciting violence, the government said.
Punishment for such offenses would be increased to a maximum of three years in prison or a fine of up to NZ$50,000. Currently the punishment is up to NZ$7,000 or three months in jail.
It also proposed provisions that would protect trans, gender diverse and intersex people from discrimination. Current laws only target speech that "excite hostility" against a person or group on the grounds of their color, race or ethnicity.
The proposals are now open for public consultation.
Australian Brenton Tarrant killed 51 people and injured dozens when he opened fire on Muslim worshippers in two mosques in Christchurch, shortly after releasing a racist manifesto online, and streamed the shootings live on Facebook.
With support across the political spectrum, New Zealand swiftly banned the sale of the high-capacity semi-automatic weapons Tarrant used. But changes to hate speech laws have been more contentious as some political parties said it would impede free speech.
"The government’s proposed hate speech laws are a huge win for cancel culture and will create an even more divided society,” New Zealand's smaller ACT Party leader David Seymour said in a statement.© Thomson Reuters 2021.
Reckless
Good. Also include anti-transgender hate speech. However, there should be a clear standard such as an annual government approved dictionary of off-limit hate speech for which you can be criminally prosecuted.
Attilathehungry
Yes, we need to know specifically which words we are not allowed to say, and in what circumstances, and to whom.
But seriously, this is ridiculous and idiotic. Feelingz dont need legal protection.
Yohan
Until there is a clear guideline what is hate speech and what not, such laws are prone to misuse.
Such hate speech laws should be executed unbiased in a neutral way. Now however such laws are used arbitrarily in many countries - especially politically to get rid of unwanted opposition.
Censorship is already everywhere active to be politically correct and to oppress free speech. Even simple comments if somebody does not fully agree to some certain agenda are deleted and the user banned, and might even face lawsuits, be kicked out of an university, might become jobless - check out complaints about facebook, twitter and similar social media.
Akula
The devil is in the detail. Laws are already on the books in relation to incitement, and I can see the new legislation being weaponised by people to silence their political opponents. Given the proclivities of the current NZ government, I think this will mean opaque wording of the act with 'hate speech' not being clearly defined, enabling the act to be used at the discretion of the powers that be.
Jeans and T-shirt
That's a fair point, but comments are taken out of context all the time, accidentally or on purpose. And it can be pretty hard to prove intent.
Exactly.
Reckless
I think 6 months to 1 year reeducation criminal camps would be effective. Teach people what they can say and what they dare not. This is certainly progress.
Express sister
Someone: Excuse me, buddy.
Right-wingers: What do you want to be excused for? What crime or offense have you committed? Also, why do you think I'm your buddy? I literally can't understand what you're saying!!
Someone: Chill out.
Right-wingers: I am not going to jump into a freezer!! How can this be happening to me!? How can it be that people keep asking me or telling me things I don't understand because different words can have different meanings in different contexts!? ARRGHH!!
Express sister
You can then reintroduce the context. For example, if I posted:
You could just... post what you actually said.
Jeans and T-shirt
Express sister,
What if there's no record of what was said?
Express sister
Then how could it be quoted?
EvilBuddha
"New Zealand swiftly banned the sale of the high-capacity semi-automatic weapons Tarrant used"
All it takes is one such idiot and your gun rights will be trampled upon.
snowymountainhell
If your not sure what may constitute “hate speech” we can see it on display NOW at:
What about this kind of ”hate speech”. Why is IT permitted to stay up?
Yohan
How to understand your comment, please explain, for example in this case:
If I am now against that this person is allowed to join the female New Zealand Olypmic team is this hate speech or not?
Sven Asai
Another some years and those sick communists shut newborn’s mouths with a sewing machine as Earth’s new life standard. Better wipe them out of office as early as still possible.