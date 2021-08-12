Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Virus Outbreak New Zealand
Flanked by lawmakers, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern delivers a speech on Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, in Wellington, New Zealand. Photo: AP Photo/Nick Perry
world

New Zealand plans to start reopening borders early next year

4 Comments
By NICK PERRY
WELLINGTON, New Zealand

New Zealand, which has completely stamped out the coronavirus, plans to cautiously reopen its borders to international travelers early next year, the government said Thursday.

Officials also said they would delay second shots of the Pfizer vaccine in order to speed up first shots to protect more people as the threat of the delta variant grows.

New Zealand's success in erasing the coronavirus has allowed life to return almost to normal. The South Pacific nation of 5 million people has reported just 26 deaths since the pandemic began.

That's been achieved in part by closing borders to those who aren't residents or citizens.

But many question whether its feasible for New Zealand to maintain a zero-tolerance approach to the virus once international travel resumes.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said the government planned to follow the advice of experts and maintain the elimination strategy.

“While the pandemic continues to rage overseas, and the virus continues to change and mutate, the best thing we can do is lock in the gains achieved to date while keeping our options open,” she said.

Ardern said the borders would not reopen until after New Zealand's vaccine rollout was completed at the end of the year. The rollout has been much slower than in most developed nations, although is beginning to accelerate.

Ardern said that from the first quarter of next year, the country would begin allowing travelers to arrive on a carefully managed basis.

Fully vaccinated travelers from low-risk countries would not be required to quarantine, she said. Those arriving from medium-risk countries would need to complete some form of quarantine. And those arriving from high-risk countries, or who were unvaccinated, would need to stay 14 days in a quarantine hotel run by the military, Ardern said.

The government did not provide a ranking of countries by risk, saying it could change quickly.

Ardern said a new trial would begin in October that would allow some business travelers to quarantine at home rather than in military-run hotels as a test of the new system it planned to introduce for medium-risk countries next year.

Ardern also announced it was increasing the standard time scheduled between Pfizer vaccine doses from three weeks to six weeks. She said the initial groups targeted for the vaccine — border workers and older people — had already been fully vaccinated.

“From a population basis, it makes sense to get as many New Zealanders at least partially vaccinated quickly,” Ardern said.

The changes were generally welcomed by business owners, including those in the struggling tourism industry. Before the pandemic, more than 3 million overseas travelers visited New Zealand each year and tourism was among the country's largest industries.

“It’s important to have a roadmap so all businesses, including tourism operators, can plan ahead and make informed decisions,” said Chris Roberts, the chief executive of Tourism Industry Aotearoa.

Opposition Leader Judith Collins said Ardern's announcements were a step in the right direction but the government needed to speed up its vaccination program.

About 29% of New Zealanders have received one dose of the vaccine and 17% are fully vaccinated.

© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

4 Comments
Login to comment

Competent leadership.

2 ( +3 / -1 )

More power to them! Show what proper leadership and cooperation from the people can accomplish!

2 ( +3 / -1 )

Lets hope. Although i have my doubts. First sign of increased infections linked to travel and they will likely close down again

0 ( +1 / -1 )

About 29% of New Zealanders have received one dose of the vaccine and 17% are fully vaccinated.

Its actually now 34% and 20% respectively.

1 ( +2 / -1 )

Nice. I hope my vaccine passport from Japan will be accepted.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Culture

Playing Doubles: How Naomi Osaka and Japan Are Coming to Terms with Each Other

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #143: Nostalgic Japanese Summer

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For August 9-15

Savvy Tokyo

5 Incredible Mountains to Hike in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Soften The Blow: How to Make Your Japanese Sound More Polite

GaijinPot Blog

Families

Tokyo With A Baby: The Essential Guide

Savvy Tokyo

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 31

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Roppongi Hills Serviced Apartments: Stay Like You Live #1

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

7 Terrifying Japanese Urban Legends Based on True Stories

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

3 Healthy Recipes To Cool You Down

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

Olympic Agora: A View of the Olympics Through Art

Savvy Tokyo

Mountain Day in Japan

GaijinPot Blog