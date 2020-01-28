Newsletter Signup Register / Login
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's first term won her international fame Photo: AFP/File
world

New Zealand PM Ardern calls national election for Sept 19

3 Comments
By Marty MELVILLE
WELLINGTON

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has called a general election for September, in a vote that will test whether her widespread popularity overseas is matched by support at home.

The center-left leader on Tuesday announced Kiwis would go to the polls on Sept 19, two months ahead of the last possible date for the ballot, when she will seek a second three-year term.

"I will be asking New Zealanders to continue to support my leadership and the current direction of the government, which is grounded in stability, a strong economy and progress on the long term challenges facing New Zealand," Ardern said.

The 39-year-old's first term won her international fame -- she became a mother while in office and received praise for her sensitive handling of the Christchurch mosques killings and the White Island volcano tragedy.

But while she has been feted overseas, opinion polls show her standing at home has slipped.

Opposition leader Simon Bridges has led the centre-right National party into more populist territory, attacking Ardern over a land dispute with Maori groups and attacking Ardern's gun buy-back scheme introduced after Christchurch.

Ardern has also come under fire for her party's long-running KiwiBuild scheme, which was designed to make owning a home more affordable by constructing 100,000 homes, but has so far failed to match expectations.

Meanwhile, the New Zealand economy has struggled under low growth, while the cost of living has risen.

© 2020 AFP

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

Discover central Japan

A travel guide to Mie, Aichi, Gifu and Nagano prefectures

Learn More

3 Comments
Login to comment

Lets hope the Kiwi's elect someone else

0 ( +1 / -1 )

Your reason being? if you are from New Zealand then I assume you will supply an answer with a believable opinion.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

I will be asking New Zealanders to continue to support my leadership and the current direction of the government, which is grounded

She meant I will be asking New Zealanders to continue to support my leadership and the current direction of the government, which is heading into the ground !

Her fans have been blinded however the real NZers know the truth as below.

Ardern has also come under fire for her party's long-running KiwiBuild scheme, which was designed to make owning a home more affordable by constructing 100,000 homes, but has so far failed to match expectations.

Meanwhile, the New Zealand economy has struggled under low growth, while the cost of living has risen.

Her gun buy back scheme was unpopular too with may especially those in the rural communities and that is FACT.

Her support base Those we call Murshroomers ( those who have been kept in the dark and fed B.S. ) have no clue about economics, society, history or much at all.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Inside Neko Neko Shokupan, Japan’s Kawaii Cat Bread Bakery

GaijinPot Blog

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 4

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

Here’s How To Make Your Own Ehomaki This Setsubun

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Hiking

Mount Hiei

GaijinPot Travel

Tweet of the Week #65: Napping Cats Have Twitter Meowlting

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Feb 1-2

Savvy Tokyo

Food & Drink

5 Famous Foods You’ll Find in Gunma

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon