Newsletter Signup Register / Login
FILE PHOTO: Chris Hipkins speaks outside New Zealand's parliament in Wellington
FILE PHOTO: Chris Hipkins speaks to members of the media, after being confirmed as the only nomination to replace Jacinda Ardern as leader of the Labour Party, outside New Zealand's parliament in Wellington, New Zealand January 21 2023. REUTERS/Lucy Craymer/File Photo Photo: Reuters/STAFF
world

New Zealand PM Hipkins to attend NATO summit; Australia considering

0 Comments
By Alasdair Pal
SYDNEY

New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Hipkins said on Tuesday he would attend the upcoming NATO summit in July, while Australia's leader said he was still considering whether to go.

Both countries have a decades-long relationship with the North Atlantic Treaty Organization that has taken on greater importance following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Finland this month joined the now 31-member alliance in a historic policy shift, while neighbor Sweden has applied to do so.

Hipkins said he would seek to advance a trade agreement with the European Union while at the NATO summit, due to be held in the Lithuanian capital Vilnius in July.

"When overseas I will look to put trade front and center in order to support our economic recovery," he said in a statement.

Australia and New Zealand both attended last year's summit in Madrid as non-member participants.

Local media previously reported Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese would not travel to the summit, but he said in a radio interview on Monday that no decision had been made.

"I haven't had a chance yet to talk to the NATO Secretary General," Albanese told state broadcaster ABC.

"I will give it consideration," he said. "I attended last year in Madrid and subject to logistical arrangements, then I would be very pleased to accept the invitation."

© (Thomson Reuters 2023.

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Get the Perfect Car Loan in Japan!

No permanent residency needed. Complete your easy loan application with Suruga Bank online.

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

5 Places To See Buddhist and Shinto Syncretism In Japan

GaijinPot Blog

5 Trending Japanese Makeup Products for Spring 2023

Savvy Tokyo

Matsue Vogel Park

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

5 Songs from Ryuichi Sakamoto that Impacted Japanese Culture

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: Free Galleries in Roppongi Worth The Visit

Savvy Tokyo

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 14

GaijinPot Blog

Shin-Cha: How to Enjoy the Freshest Japanese Tea

Savvy Tokyo

events

 This Week: Tokyo Area Events for April 17 – 23

Savvy Tokyo

How to Use Pasmo or Suica with an iPhone for Commuting in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Build, Drive, Manage or Teach: Jobs in Japan for April

GaijinPot Blog

Apartment Hunting Do’s and Don’ts in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Dine Like a Local: 5 Tips for Eating Out in Japan

GaijinPot Blog