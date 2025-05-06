 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Regulators the world over are wrestling with how to keep children safe online Image: GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP
world

New Zealand PM proposes banning under-16s from social media

3 Comments
WELLINGTON

New Zealand's prime minister on Tuesday proposed banning children under 16 from social media, stressing the need to protect them from the perils of big tech platforms.

Regulators the world over are wrestling with how to keep children safe online, as social media is increasingly flooded with violent and disturbing content.

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon unveiled draft laws that would force social media companies to verify users were at least 16 years old, or face fines of up to NZ$2 million (U.S.$1.2 million).

The proposed ban was modeled on that of Australia, which sits at the forefront of global efforts to regulate social media.

"This is about protecting our children. It's about making sure social media companies are playing their role in keeping our kids safe," Luxon said.

It was not clear when the legislation would be introduced to parliament, but Luxon said he was hopeful of garnering support across the chamber.

The laws were drafted by Luxon's center-right National Party, the biggest member in New Zealand's three-way governing coalition.

To be passed they would need the support of Luxon's two other coalition partners.

"Parents are constantly telling us that they are really worried about the impact that social media is having on their children," Luxon said. "And they say they are really struggling to manage access to social media."

Australia passed landmark laws in November banning under-16s from social media -- one of the world's toughest crackdowns on popular sites such as Facebook, Instagram and X.

The move sparked a fierce backlash from big tech companies who variously described the laws as "rushed", "vague", and "problematic".

© 2025 AFP

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.
Video promotion

Niseko Green Season 2025

3 Comments
Login to comment

That's a step forward, but implementing it, is a tall order.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Excellent idea Mr Luxon and while you’re at it ban all pornography and AI.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Its a shame the story is not reported properly. The laws in Australia are not yet in force, only been passed and it is currently not sure when it will come into effect.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

A good idea if it can be implemented.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

events

Tokyo Events for May 2025

Savvy Tokyo

What Happens If You Go To Prison in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

Fashion

Shoe Shopping in Japan: The Size Conundrum

Savvy Tokyo

10 Cruelty-Free Japanese Beauty Brands

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Hamamatsu Festival

GaijinPot Travel

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 18

GaijinPot Blog

Should You Work for a Haken Dispatch Company in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

Should You Sneak a Pet Into a No-Pet Apartment in Japan—or Find a Pet-Friendly One?

GaijinPot Blog

Naha Hari Festival

GaijinPot Travel

How Do You Make Business Phone Calls in Japanese?

GaijinPot Blog

Letters from Japan: “I Want To Leave My Fiance”

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Learn How To Join A Community Garden in Japan

Savvy Tokyo