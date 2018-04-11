Newsletter Signup Register / Login
New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has waded into the racism row sparked by acclaimed filmmaker Taika Waititi Photo: AFP
New Zealand PM says her country 'undeniably' racist

By Andy WHARTON
WELLINGTON

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern admitted her South Pacific nation was "undeniably" racist but said she is proud of efforts to stamp out the problem.

The center-left leader was responding to comments from Kiwi filmmaker Taika Waititi that his homeland is "racist."

Thor Ragnarok director Waititi, who is Maori, outlined the prejudice he had experienced in an interview with British magazine Dazed & Confused last week.

"It's racist... I mean, I think New Zealand is the best place on the planet, but it’s a racist place," he said. "People just flat-out refuse to pronounce Maori names properly. There’s still profiling when it comes to Polynesians."

He said he had been asked during his youth whether he was a glue sniffer, simply because of his Maori background.

The remarks prompted fierce debate in New Zealand, with many backing him and others saying he was overstating a problem that was much worse in other countries.

Asked for her view on Waititi's assessment, Ardern told TV3: "I think probably you'd be hard-pressed to find a country that didn’t have racism in it."

"Is New Zealand one of them? Undeniably. Is there racism in most countries? Undeniably. Can we do better? Yes. I'm really proud of the efforts we make daily to do better."

Waititi, who last year fronted a Human Rights Commission anti-racism campaign, waded back into the issue Wednesday in response to complaints that white New Zealanders were not the only people who displayed racism.

"YES there are racist Maori," he tweeted. "Many in my family too. It's everywhere. That's the damn point."

Anyone who denies that racism exists need to get their head of of their backside. Admitting that there are problems within your society - even/especially if you aren't negtively affected by them - is not a bad thing.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

What country isn't? It's human nature to be tribal. Race, family, region, religion, gender, nationality, sports teams or political philosophy. Humans can always find a way to justify discrimination. Good on her but isn't she stating the obvious?

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

 It's human nature to be tribal. Race, family, region, religion, gender, nationality, sports teams or political philosophy.

No - Its not human nature to treat a person differently or label them because of their race, skin colour, or religion.

Please don't liken sports team rivalry to skin colour/ ethnicity racism.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

New Zealand has been at the forefront of social change, due to its willingness to front up to their mistakes. And here we have a PM who denies nothing admits things can get better and will work towards that goal. If only more political members were as honest and as concerned as she.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Openly admitting that there is a problem is the only way to stay making positive changes! I wish the PM of the island nation I live in would openly say the same thing!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

