New Zealand police kill man after he stabs 6 people at supermarket

New Zealand authorities said Friday they shot and killed a violent extremist after he entered a supermarket and stabbed and injured six shoppers.
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern described the incident as a terror attack. She said the man was a Sri Lankan national who was inspired by the Islamic State group. She said he was well known to the nation's security agencies and was being monitored around the clock.
She said that by law, the man was not allowed to be kept in prison.
Ardern said that three of those who had been stabbed were seriously injured.
“This was a violent attack. It was senseless,” Ardern said. “And I am so sorry that it happened.”
The attack unfolded at about 2:40 p.m. at a Countdown supermarket in New Zealand's largest city, Auckland.
Ardern said that because the man was under constant monitoring, a police surveillance team and a special tactics group were able to shoot and kill him within 60 seconds of the attack starting.
Police Commissioner Andrew Coster said they had concerns about the man's ideology and kept very close tabs on him. Coster said they followed him from his home to the supermarket on Friday.
“He entered the store, as he had done before. He obtained a knife from within the store,” Coster said. “Surveillance teams were as close as they possibly could be to monitor his activity.”
Coster said that when the commotion started, two police from the special tactics group rushed over. He said the man approached police with the knife and so they shot and killed him.
One bystander video taken from inside the supermarket records the sound of 10 shots being fired in rapid succession.
Ardern said legal constraints prevented her from discussing everything that she wanted to about the case, but she was hoping to have those constraints lifted soon.
Some shoppers in the supermarket reportedly tried to help those who had been wounded with towels and diapers.
“To everyone who was there and who witnessed such a horrific event, I can't imagine how they will be feeling in the aftermath,” Ardern said. “But thank you for coming to the aid of those who needed you when they needed you.”
Auckland is currently in a strict lockdown as it battles an outbreak of the coronavirus. Most businesses are shut and people are generally allowed to leave their homes only to buy groceries, for medical needs or to exercise.© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
7 Comments
Login to comment
Jonathan Prin
The victims thank Ardern for being stabbed while the murderer should have been thrown back to Sri Lanka since he arrived then.
There are so many like this one obviously.
letsberealistic
The NZ police force is among the top in the world and this demonstrates it - stopped within 60 seconds of the attack is impressive.
letsberealistic
letsberealisticToday 03:48 pm JST
The PM said he is well known to the police and she does not know of anyone else as potentially violent. So he was NZ's worst (known) terrorist.
Akula
Too many bleeding hearts in New Zealand who would have worked for this guy to not be deported. In the end he got what he deserved, but not before seriously injuring law abiding citizens. Great to see police deal with this in a summary way so that we don't have to pay for this guy to be locked up for years.
Suspect there will be law changes in NZ to make it easier to deport undesirable non-citizens such as this one.
letsberealistic
Where in the world can you deport someone just for having dangerous ideologies though?
2020hindsights
Akula
We aren't a police state in New Zealand and if you aren't breaking the law, you can't be deported on what you might do.
That said, I think the police were exemplary in containing this event. I hope everyone survives this.
Helix
Will Jacinda wear her head scarf for this one?