New Zealand police rule out forcibly clearing anti-vaccination protesters

New Zealand police ruled out forcibly clearing anti-vaccination protesters camped around parliament in Wellington on Friday, saying they did not want to provoke violence on the streets of the capital.
Police have taken a hands-off approach after an attempt to take control of the lawns late last week resulted in violent clashes and 120 arrests.
Commissioner Andrew Coster acknowledged growing frustration among Wellington residents and business owners as protest vehicles blocked downtown streets for the 11th day.
But he insisted dialogue with the demonstration's leaders was yielding positive results, even though the number of people squatting outside the legislature continues to swell.
"Enforcement action taken by police runs the real risk of injury to the public, escalation in numbers of people, and a transition away from a largely peaceful protest to violence," Coster said. "In our assessment, the only safe option at the present point in time is a continued focus on de-escalation."
The protesters, inspired by Canada's "Freedom Convoy", jammed roads with cars, trucks and campervans early last week, then set up camp on the lawns of parliament.
They have erected tents and shelters, and organized portable toilets, food distribution points and childcare facilities.
New Zealand's largest news website said police had "seemingly ceded control" of the parliamentary precinct, pointing to the presence of protesters acting as self-styled security guards to monitor access to the grounds.
Coster said about 800 people were at the camp, with more than 450 vehicles obstructing roads, and predicted numbers would increase over the weekend.
Police threatened to use the military to tow vehicles this week but backed off after protesters put out a call on social media for reinforcements.
Wellington residents have complained about being abused for wearing masks and noted some far-right messaging among the anti-government and anti-media slogans displayed by protesters.
A group of local mayors, business leaders, unionists and lawmakers issued a statement Friday saying the action had "gone well beyond" peaceful protest.
"The people of Wellington have had enough of this illegal activity, harassment and disruption, we ask that it end immediately," they said.
Parliamentary officials tried to clear the grounds last weekend by playing pop music and children's song "Baby Shark" on a loop and activating the lawn's sprinkler system to soak the camp.© 2022 AFP
Express sister
Gonna put a wrench in the narrative of "ADERN IS A FASCIST" idiots.
prionking
She doesn't want to look as foolish as Trudeau, so is hanging back for now. Wise move, but she'll still lose in the end.
And as usual, the corporate media keeps lying. They're anti-mandate protestors, not anti-vaccination protestors.
Express sister
Sounds like they should get vaccinated, then.
Wakarimasen
Express
Many of them are vaccinated apparently. They are just sick and tired of the ongoing restrictions and Jac-bootery of the government.
2020hindsights
Yeah, the protesters aren't showing themselves in a good light to allow people to be sympathetic to their myriad of causes.
Local businesses have had to close to protect their staff because these people were harassing them, not wearing masks and being abusive to staff and the public. It's not a good look for a protest to not get people on your side.
At the end of the day, ignoring them is the best policy.
Haaa Nemui
A lot of them have no idea what they're there for. The anti-mandate crowd started with the mandates about vaccines, then mandates about masks... some of the protesters are only there because they like to protest and have a lot of experience in protests going back decades. They don't care about the reasons.
Absolutely. If the protesters cause trouble outside of the area, come down hard on the ones causing trouble. Otherwise... just let them be.
Kumagaijin
I find it a little ironic how some leaders are digging their heels in and refusing to back down from their mandates. Meanwhile, the "anti-vaxxers" dug their heels in a long time ago. Leaders should have known this. There has always been a large group of anti-vaxxers in society. I imagine that governments underestimated the amount of people that don't want to get jabbed, but its actually much higher than anyone would have guessed. I assume its because the vaccines are still "experimental" for the most part so you have new people going the "anti-vaxx" crowd. Also, many people who are in fact vaccinated simply support freedom of choice. It used to be the "granolas", or far left hippies that were anti-vaxx, but now its people from every walk of life. I'm actually tired of hearing about how the anti-vaxxers are mostly "far-right". Thats a myth the Liberal media likes to spread.
nonu6976
Police made a major error in allowing them to block the roads in the first place. When that started happening, the cars should have been towed immediately - that would've dissuaded others from doing the same. Nobody really cares about them standing on the parliament grounds and protesting, but obstructing roads and businesses, and abusing innocent people is not on.
nonu6976
no, they are not.
Express sister
The "jac-bootery" of the police not doing anything? OK.
Yes, and they have always been dangerous morons.
Express sister
Could you give some evidence that Covid antivaxxers are not overwhelmingly braindead Qanon dupes? I'm happy to wait. TIA.