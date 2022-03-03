New Zealand protest ends; investigation and cleanup begin

New Zealand police said Thursday they will review hours of cell phone footage taken by themselves, the media and the public to identify lawbreakers, while crews begin the cleanup of Parliament's grounds after a protest there against coronavirus vaccine mandates ended in violence.
A day earlier, police moved in on several hundred protesters who had been camped out on the grounds and surrounding streets for more than three weeks. As protesters retreated, they set fire to tents, mattresses and chairs, and hurled stones and wood at officers.
The protest is also prompting a rethink of security at the grounds, which have been the site of many peaceful protests in the past, as well as a favored spot for workers and families to walk through or eat lunch.
House Speaker Trevor Mallard said on Twitter he thought a wall was needed, with gates that could be closed when they were confronted by groups like the unruly protesters.
“I love the openness and accessibility of our House and grounds," he said. “I want to retain that but have a way of keeping people safe.”
Hundreds of officers were involved in the operation to break up the camp. They wore riot gear and used pepper spray and water hoses after protesters sprayed fire extinguishers and threw objects at them.
Protesters had blocked the streets around Parliament with hundreds of cars and trucks after being inspired by the convoy protests in Canada.
Police Assistant Commissioner Richard Chambers told reporters eight officers were admitted to a local hospital after the confrontation, suffering injuries like broken bones and lacerations. All had since been released.
Chambers said about 100 protesters had been arrested since Wednesday — suspected of crimes like trespassing, causing damage and theft — and a significant investigation would follow.
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern took a tour of the damage, saying the grounds looked and smelled like a dump.
“But I have every confidence it will be restored, and quickly,” she told reporters.
Ardern said she'd been quite upset about the damage to a children's slide and play area after a fire had been set there, but said after viewing it that it would be okay, despite some fire damage.
New Zealand is experiencing its biggest outbreak since the pandemic began as the Omicron variant spreads. On Thursday, health authorities reported a record 23,000 new daily cases.
Ardern has said she plans to begin easing virus mandates and restrictions after the peak of the Omicron outbreak has passed.
7 Comments
Harry_Gatto
Detained protestors should be doing the cleanup, chain-gang style.
ArtistAtLarge
That is a great idea, Harry_Gatto! They made the mess, they should clean it up! It's fair and fitting.
2020hindsights
What a waste of time the protest was. The basis of their grievance came from individualism and selfishness. Not a collective sense of community. I can see that misinformation on social media is dangerous. And what happened here was people investing their identity into this protest, so there was no way back for them.
Unfortunate for them, but hopefully a learning moment.
Bob Fosse
Caved just as quickly too despite all the bravado.
elephant200
They want money for shots, if the NZ goverment pay these guys 10000 NZD for each vaccine shot, I am sure these guys want 10 more shots per month!
NZ has the finest social welfare and the least penalty in the world. That's why these guys dare to roll!
Eastman
Jacinda you "won" the battle but will loose the war at the end!
Chelsea
Nice of Jacinda to visit the protest grounds 3 weeks after the people came to talk to her and she refused and sent police to attack them. The people were happy to clean up their own mess, but police came in and assaulted them and smashed and cut everything they owned. The conditions were too sanitary, so the police had to smash and steal the showers and toilets.
"They wore riot gear and used pepper spray and water hoses after protesters sprayed fire extinguishers and threw objects at them." So you claim that police were sprayed and then went and got riot gear? No, the people were sleeping and the police attacked. Then the people stood with their backs to the police as the police assaulted them for the 3rd time since the protest began.
nonu6976
@Chelsea, your entire post does not contain one sentence of the truth, but you already know that.